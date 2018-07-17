CALF’s 10th annual Legend of Agriculture Award announced

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — To the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation CALF, Agricultural Legends come in a variety of forms. Some start educational foundations. Others represent generations of ranchers and agricultural community leaders. Still others lead and mentor local youth well after their children grow up and move away. This year, CALF is honoring Castle Rock Bank, a long-standing business in Douglas County, Colorado, as this year's Legend of Agriculture. During its 44-year history, Castle Rock Bank significantly impacted the lives of 4-H and FFA members, the agricultural community and others through its financial support, civic involvement and commitment to Douglas County traditions such as the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, and Douglas County Junior Livestock Sale.

Castle Rock Bank opened its doors in 1974 as Castle Rock Industrial Bank and changed from an industrial bank to a commercial bank, Castle Rock Bank, in 1988. Over the years it relocated and expanded twice, ﬁnally settling at 5th and Wilcox Sts. in Castle Rock. The Castle Pines branch was opened in 2004. Castle Rock Bank's list of community impacts is long.

THE BANK

• Initiated the "High 5" essay contest providing higher education scholarships to third-sixth-grade students

• Donated 70 acres of land valued at over half a million dollars to the Plum Creek Wastewater Authority to help provide solutions to Castle Rock's water storage needs

• Started the "Taste of Castle Rock" event, bringing together businesses and the community

• Supported many nonproﬁt organizations and school groups in the community

• Founding member of the Douglas County Community Foundation

• Chairman of the Board Tom Miller founded the "Rockers" which became the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

Since 1993, Castle Rock Bank supported 4-H and FFA youth as a buyer at the Douglas County Fair Livestock Sale. During that time, the Bank purchased more than 80 livestock providing more than $200,000 to 4-H/FFA youth and programs. Since 2006, Sunday fairgoers have enjoyed a free day at the fair and the annual pancake breakfast courtesy of Castle Rock Bank. In addition, the bank contributed to the expansion and beautiﬁcation of the fairgrounds and supported both the fair board and the fair foundation.

Throughout the years, Castle Rock Bank provided ﬁnancial services to local businesses, including many agricultural businesses and ranchers. The bank focused on building strong working relationships with local business customers. The most recent board of directors included Tom Miller, chairman, Denny Pottenger, Andy Robinson, Donna Scott, Meme Martin and DJ Tedesco. In 2017, Castle Rock Bank had the opportunity to merge with a larger regional bank, Guaranty Bank, which offers a broader base of services and greater lending capacity to customers.

"I feel so very fortunate that for over 35 years our bank was able to contribute to and experience the extraordinary growth of the Castle Rock community," said Tom Miller, former Castle Rock Bank chairman. "I am thankful for the many great customers and relationships we developed over this time. As we all know Castle Rock is a great place to live and work."

CALF will be celebrating its 10th year honoring Agricultural Legends and kicking off the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo on Friday, July 27 at the Douglas County Events Center. Tickets are available for purchase on CALF's website: http://www.thecalf.org.