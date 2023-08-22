Califf: Announcement on FDA deputy commissioner for food ‘imminent’

Califf said he would have liked to make the announcement today but that was not possible. The position has been created as part of a reorganization of the human foods function at FDA in response to criticism over shortages of infant formula during the pandemic and a wide range of complaints that the food division of USDA has not gotten the attention that the drug side of the agency has gotten.

FDA is in the “final interviews” for the head of the Office of Regulatory Affairs, a division whose functions are also changing as a result of reorganization, he added. But he also said that the agency could still choose someone who is not among the current final interviewees.

The leaders of these divisions need to have a strong technical knowledge but also be “splendid” in gaining the trust of a variety of other leaders and inspiring the workforce, he said.

ORA, he said, needs a “super leader” because its “enormous field force” handles inspections, investigations and imports, and it is the division with which most people have contact.

The relationship of FDA to “our sister agencies” will be important in the future, he said, because the mandates of agencies may be in conflict.

“The best for human health may not be the best for the environment; there are tradeoffs to be made,” he added.

Califf also said that an announcement of an innovation agenda for the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine is also imminent. CVM is “on the move,” he said, noting the importance of the interaction between animals and humans. Everything in human health is pertinent to animal health, he said.

While FDA critics have focused on addressing problems with the agency, Califf emphasized “this is the biggest reorganization in the history of the FDA” and must “equip” the agency to be ready for the next decade.

Changes at FDA must include catching up with the digital revolution, he said. FDA has required outsiders to be up to date, but modernization has not been a point of emphasis within the agency, he added.

He noted that FDA has 18,000 employees, but is supposed to regulate 600,000 foods with only 5,000 of its staff devoted to that task.

Speaking more broadly, Califf said that the agency should help beneficial innovations move forward and stop things that are not beneficial. He said he foresees a more activist FDA rather than one waiting for applications to come in from the industry. He noted that when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, companies are asking FDA to regulate it.

There is a lot of concern about AI “at the highest levels of government due to areas that are inherent in politics and international competition,” but “FDA is not the driver there,” he said.

Califf devoted most of the webinar to discussing the agency’s drug responsibilities.

He said, “I did not come back to FDA to spend all my time on supply chain, but that’s what happened.”

Califf compared the supply chain issues to banking and said that, “like banking,” there needs to be a government agency to do stress testing.

There are two drug industries, he said: the innovator industry in which prices are too high, and the generic industry in which prices are too low. The prices of generic drugs have gotten so low, he said, companies are leaving the United States and even in India the margins are not high enough to attract investor interest.

Califf noted there is a “strain in American thinking” that people will say they don’t want to rely on experts and want to do their own research and that sometimes includes judges.

FDA is under pressure to address misinformation, he said, but officials have to follow judicial rulings. Califf said he hopes law and order and science “win out.”

There are vaccines for the three major health challenges facing the country: RSV, flu and COVID, he said. Death rates by county, city, state and country will be proportionate to those who get vaccinations, he concluded.