California appeals court OKs glyphosate cancer warning

-The Hagstrom Report

A California state appeals court on Thursday ruled the state was well within in its legal bounds when it decided to list a weed-killing chemical as a possible cancer-causing agent, Courthouse News reported.

The ruling was a defeat for Monsanto and a victory for the California state government and the Center for Food Safety.