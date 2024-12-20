California declares bird flu emergency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proclaimed “a state of emergency to streamline and expedite the state’s response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as ‘bird flu,” according to a news release from his office.

“The virus is spreading so quickly that dairy farmers are calling it ‘Covid for cows,’ and scientists are racing to figure out how to stop the contagion,” The New York Times said.

Newsom’s office said, “This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024.”

“To date, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle,” Newsom’s office noted.

“California has already established the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to respond to the outbreak.”

But there is a serious human case in Louisiana, The Washington Post reported.