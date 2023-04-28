California dreamin’ at NACTA 

NCTA students who competed in the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Conference in Modesto, Calif., left to right, Ben Ochs, Jetmore, Kan.; Taylor Wilson, Hastings, Neb.; Emma Harms, Sterling, Neb.; Heidi Wilkerson, Mauriceville, Texas; Dani Layland, Elk River, Minn.; Jozlyn Anderson, Plainview, Neb.; Haley Robb, Doniphan, Neb.; Codi LaBorde, Milliken, Colo.,; Gavin Tremblay, Hoxie, Kan.; Nolan Buss, Stockton, Kan.; and Garrett Thielen, Dorrance, Kan. Photo courtesy NCTA

NCTA-RFP-050123

Last year, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosted the North America Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture, bringing students from far and wide to our region. This year, it was our turn to venture far away to Modesto Junior College in California to compete and learn at the NACTA Judging Conference.

Modesto is a two-year college in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, between Yosemite National Park and the Pacific Coast/San Francisco. It is the home of a premier agriculture program that serves the extensive agriculture industry of the Central Valley of California. This region alone produces over 250 crops valued at $17 billion annually, contributing an estimated 25 percent of the nation’s food.

NCTA students who competed in the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Conference in Modesto, Calif., left to right, Ben Ochs, Jetmore, Kan.; Taylor Wilson, Hastings, Neb.; Emma Harms, Sterling, Neb.; Heidi Wilkerson, Mauriceville, Texas; Dani Layland, Elk River, Minn.; Jozlyn Anderson, Plainview, Neb.; Haley Robb, Doniphan, Neb.; Codi LaBorde, Milliken, Colo.,; Gavin Tremblay, Hoxie, Kan.; Nolan Buss, Stockton, Kan.; and Garrett Thielen, Dorrance, Kan. Photo courtesy NCTA

NCTA-RFP-050123

With that said, it is a tremendous achievement to celebrate the first and third placements of our Crops and Livestock Judging Teams, respectively, in the two-year college division. NCTA Dean Larry Gossen congratulates, “Once again, we are very proud of our judging teams representing NCTA at these national competitions. We are excited to be National Champions again. We tell prospective students that we have the country’s best agronomy program, which proves that claim. Kudos to all our Animal Science and Agronomy students for their success.”

NACTA is a professional society that focuses on the scholarship of teaching and learning agriculture and related disciplines at the postsecondary level; therefore, it is a testament to the excellence of our teaching and programs.

Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy, and Doug Smith, associate professor of animal science, coached the NCTA Crops and Livestock Judging Teams.

DOMINATING THE COMPETITION

The Crops Judging Team dominated the competition, achieving first Overall Team; first in Plant/Seed ID and Lab Practical; second in Knowledge; and third in Math. Codi LaBorde of Milliken, Colo., led the team, earning first Overall Individual; first in Plant/Seed ID; second in Lab Practical; and fourth in Knowledge Exam. Gavin Tremblay of Hoxie, Kan., was awarded fourth place Overall Individual; first in Lab Practical; and tied for second in Plant/Seed ID with Garrett Thielen of Dorrance, Kan., Garrett also earned third in Lab Practical and placed seventh Overall Individual. Nolan Buss of Stockton, Kan., was the eighth Overall Individual; sixth in Lab Practical; and third in the Knowledge Exam.

Ramsdale said, “I’m very proud of the students and what they have accomplished this year. The trip also provided a great opportunity to learn about the unique agricultural production in California.”

The Livestock Judging Team competed in several classes, placing near the top in many. They were fifth Overall Team; fifth in Swine, Sheep, Beef Cattle, and Reasons; and sixth in Goats.

Livestock Management Team earned third Overall Team.

The Dairy Judging Team achieved third and fourth Overall Teams. Taylor Wilson of Hastings, Neb., was sixth Overall Individual and second in Placings. Jozlyn Anderson of Plainview, Neb., was seventh Individual and fifth in Placings. Haley Robb of Doniphan, Neb., was 10th in Reasons. Emma Harms of Sterling, Neb., was nineth in Reasons.

Smith said, “We had a successful trip to Modesto. Students did well! The trip was an awesome experience to witness a different environment and world of agriculture. The students could view new agricultural enterprises — dairy, fruits, nuts and hay. Thank you to Modesto Junior College for hosting NACTA and the great events — 3,329 miles, but priceless learning opportunities!”