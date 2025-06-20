California Farm Bureau, IFPA deplore raids as immigration debate rages 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The California Farm Bureau and the International Fresh Produce Association commented this week on the continuing confusion over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, as a federal appeals court allowed President Trump to continue to direct the National Guard to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Axios analyzed the debate within Trump and Make America Great Again circles.

In response to recent immigration enforcement activity, the California Farm Bureau said it “reaffirms its support for the employees who are essential to the success and sustainability of farming and ranching in California.”

“California agriculture depends on and values its workforce. Farm employees are not just workers — they are partners in this industry,” said Bryan Little, senior director of policy advocacy at the California Farm Bureau.

“The current approach to federal immigration enforcement is having a disruptive effect on California’s rural communities and the farmers, ranchers, workers and families who live and work there.”

Without these employees, he said, crops would go unharvested, rural businesses would suffer and food prices could rise for families across the country.

“If federal immigration enforcement activities continue in this direction, it will become increasingly difficult to produce food, process it and get it onto grocery store shelves,” Little said. “A stable and reliable workforce is crucial to maintaining the nation’s food security,”

He added that California Farm Bureau is encouraged that the president has signaled the need for more discrete and circumspect action to reduce disruption of farming operations.

The California Farm Bureau added, “With one-third of the nation’s agricultural workforce located in California, farm employees play an indispensable role in food production.”

“These skilled workers plant, cultivate, harvest and process the crops that make California the leading producer of fruits, vegetables and nuts in the United States. California’s agricultural operations are not only critical to the state’s economy — they are essential to feeding the nation.”

The International Fresh Produce Association said, “Enforcement actions targeting agricultural laborers, combined with the uncertainty our growers are facing, are highly disruptive to farm operations and the produce supply chain consumers rely on.”

“These actions reflect decades of policymaker inaction and a fundamentally broken labor system. They’re exacerbating an already fragile labor situation, threatening the long-term viability of U.S. agriculture, and disrupting the broader supply chain — from packers and wholesalers to retailers and transportation providers.

“We must protect the agricultural workforce for the food security of the American people. The constant whiplash our fresh fruit and vegetable growers are experiencing is harming the agricultural economy, squeezing farmers’ bottom lines, and jeopardizing America’s ability to consistently deliver safe, nutritious food.

“We remain ready to work with the president on urgent steps to safeguard the food supply and call on Congress to deliver long-overdue, permanent reforms to fix the nation’s broken farm labor system.

“The fresh produce industry proudly grows, harvests, and distributes billions of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to American families every year. To meet the ongoing demand for these nutritious products, the industry needs a stable, legal, and reliable workforce.

“While we employ both U.S. and foreign workers, persistent labor shortages and legislative uncertainty are placing the industry’s future — and Americans’ access to fresh produce — at risk.”

The raids are scaring off workers and baffling businesses, the Associated Press reported.

Axios reported that Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said he plans to meet with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins soon to discuss the worksite raids issue. In the meantime, he said, he’s been “fielding complaints from farmers across the country.”

“A lot of their workforce have questionable papers, and so they’re concerned,” Boozman told Axios. “When you get mixed signals, it breeds uncertainty. So it’s hard for businesses to plan.”

Several Republicans who represent rural, agricultural districts, including Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and David Valadao of California, are pushing back on the most hardline of Trump’s immigration policies, calling on the administration to focus its Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on criminals, instead of farm and service industry workers, National Journal reported.

