California House members urge Rollins to develop H5N1 cattle vaccine

Five House members from California’s San Joaquin Valley led by Rep. Jim Costa, a Democrat, sent Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins a letter on Tuesday urging her to develop and evaluate an H5N1 vaccine for dairy cattle.

Costa and fellow Democrats Josh Harder and Adam Gray and Republican Reps. David Valadao and Vince Fong also called for sustained state-federal coordination and funding for animal and human health preparedness, and proactive engagement with international trading partners to safeguard California’s vital dairy export markets ahead of any potential vaccine rollout.

“Dairy vaccination may be the most effective way to protect cattle and, consequently, protect poultry in many regions of the country, including California. Creating and sustaining dairy herd immunity will lessen the amount of virus generated by infected cows without the negative impacts of disease,” the members wrote. “Poultry biosecurity is a critical tool within the five-pronged strategy, however without sustained dairy herd immunity, infected cows may continue to exponentially generate high viral loads in environments often surrounding poultry flocks, rendering the best biosecurity ineffective.”