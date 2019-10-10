California to ban chlorpyrifos in 2020

California will ban the sale of chlorpyrifos in 2020 and the possession and use of it in 2021, NPR reported.

State environmental officials say the pesticide has been linked to brain damage and other health defects in children.

Under an agreement reached with Corteva Agriscience, the maker of chlorpyrifos, sales of the pesticide will end Feb. 6, 2020, and agricultural growers will not be allowed to possess or use it after Dec. 31, 2020, according to the NPR story.

At the same time, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the California Department of Food and Agriculture have established a cross-sector working group to identify, evaluate and recommend safer, more sustainable pest management alternatives to chlorpyrifos, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced in a news release.

The state will also make grants and engage in research on alternatives.

A few products that apply chlorpyrifos in granular form, representing less than 1% of agricultural use of chlorpyrifos, will be allowed to remain on the market, according to the release.

“These products are not associated with detrimental health effects. DPR will continue to monitor for any exposures associated with these products.”