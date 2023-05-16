California to work with pork industry on Prop 12 implementation

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has pledged to work with the pork industry to implement Proposition 12, the initiative passed by the state’s voters in 2018 which established minimum confinement standards for the sale of certain animal products within California borders.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week upheld the law, which was approved by 63% of the state’s voters.

In a blog post, CDFA said, “As we approach July 1, when a previous court order suspending Prop 12 enforcement expires, CDFA looks forward to engaging with industry representatives to further discuss what is needed to achieve a smooth transition to compliance.”

Steve Lyle, the CDFA director of public affairs, added, “Enforcement with respect to pork products cannot occur prior to July 1 pursuant to a stipulation filed in the Cal Hispanic Chambers of Commerce case.”

“Currently, and in the coming months, CDFA will continue to focus on engaging with stakeholders to inform and educate. Enforcement actions could be taken by the attorney general’s office or any county or city-level prosecutor in California.”