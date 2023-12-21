Call of the wild

Meinzer

When you grow up playing sports all year long, you become somewhat of an adrenaline junkie. The feeling of excitement and of nerves as you sit in the locker room listening to your coach give a pep talk before you take the field is something that you miss when the buzzer rings for the final time in your final game. Football and baseball were the two sports that I truly loved, basketball was that filler sport in the middle, much to the dismay of my division one basketball stud mother! The popping of the pads under the Friday night lights, or the feel of the bat in my hands when it hit the ball just right are adrenaline highs that I have spent several years trying to replicate.

Since my days of competitive sports are behind me, I still feel that drive to compete. Ranch rodeos, golf and exciting games of Simeon says with my kids are how I fill that void now days. But there is one thing that still gives me the butterflies in my stomach. Calling coyotes is as close to the feeling of sacking a quarterback on fourth down as I will get anymore. Sitting next to a sagebrush on a cold morning while Wiley comes bounding over the hill to the sound of a jackrabbit in distress gets my eyes wide open and heart beating out of my chest.

Coyotes are unique creatures. Though those that live in the middle of one of those big cities would have you believe that they are fury little puppies that howl at the moon and live off dog food that people feed to them three times a day. The truth is that coyotes are walking garbage cans. They scavenge for anything that they can find to eat. That includes their own young. One of the calls that I have the best luck with is a pup distress call. See when coyotes know that there are other coyote pups around, they will hunt them because they see them as a threat to their territory.

I have no experience with wolves, but from what I hear they make coyotes seem like the neighborhood stray that everyone feeds table scraps to. I have been around cows my entire life. Calving season is full of long hours, late nights, and exhaustion. If you have ever worked tirelessly to save a calf, get him mothered up and watch him grow, only to discover his mother nuzzling his lifeless body after a coyote had preyed on her calf, then you can appreciate my dislike for coyotes.

I do my best to stay out of politics, but I must say as a fourth-generation rancher, and a native of the Colorado plains, the introduction of wolves is the dumbest legislation that was ever drafted. Ranchers must be able to protect their way of life without fear of retribution from the government. Our society seems to have lost all common sense on certain matters. I do not believe that property should ever be valued more than life, but when a family could be wiped out, when they could be financially ruined, or have to tell their small children that the family border collie was killed by a wolf that was introduced, there should be consequences for those that brought them. Nature is cruel, it is ruthless, and it shows no mercy.

I suppose that is the end of my rant. I’ll go back to taking care of cows and calling coyotes to try and keep them away from my calves, and I’ll pray for my fellow ranchers in Colorado. I’ll pray for those that don’t agree with my thoughts too, carrying a grudge never did me any good. That’s all for this time. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.