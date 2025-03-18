Calls to reverse USDA local food purchases abound

Calls on the Trump administration to reverse its decision to cancel $1 billion in programs to buy locally produced food for schools and food banks abounded around the country on Monday.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., scheduled a virtual news conference with school, food bank and farm leaders from his San Joaquin Valley district to highlight the negative impact of the cuts.

“These federal programs, including the Local Food Purchase Assistance and Local Food for Schools, support local farmers and food banks to supply healthy foods,” Costa said in a news release.

“Notably, Fresno Unified School District received $492,746 during the 2022-2023 school year to purchase local agricultural products. In total, more than 8,000 producers nationwide, including 100 San Joaquin Valley farmers, have benefited from these programs.”

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., led a coalition of 31 Democratic senators urging USDA to reverse the decision.

The coalition, which included Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, asked Rollins to reverse the decision and also provide information on the status of reimbursements for the food purchases.

The senators wrote, “We have grave concerns that the cancellation of LFPA and LFS poses extreme harm to producers and communities in every state across the country. At a time of uncertainty in farm country, farmers need every opportunity to be able to expand market access for their products.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.,. who also signed the letter, said in a news release, “At a time of uncertainty in farm country, farmers need every opportunity to be able to expand market access for their products, and this move jeopardizes that access.”

“Furthermore, this will decrease the availability of local foods for the programs that rely on them to feed New Yorkers in need. I am vehemently opposed to the USDA’s decision, and I will fight for its reversal,” Gillibrand said.

Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Alma Adams, D-N.C., led more than 80 House members in writing a letter to Rollins asking for an explanation of the cancellation of the programs.

“At a time when farmers are facing increased input costs and significant uncertainty due to the indiscriminate funding freeze on certain USDA funds, and when grocery costs have not come down and more families are relying on food banks and school meals, it is reckless and cruel to cancel LFPA and LFS awards to states,” House members wrote.

DTN/Progressive Farmer published an article detailing reactions to the cuts from state departments of agriculture.