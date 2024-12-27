Calving College scheduled in 2025

Calves snooze in hay after a snowfall. Photo by Natalie Jones

Nebraska Extension will offer a comprehensive three-part webinar series titled “Fundamental Knowledge for Successful Calving Season.” The live webinar will be offered on Jan. 8, 13 and 15, from 7:30–8:45 p.m. CT, and will conclude with an interactive in-person workshop offered in four different locations on Jan. 21-23. The event will provide invaluable information for farmers, ranchers and veterinary professionals involved in the calving process.

Webinar Series Topics:

Jan. 8 — Understanding Normal: The discussion includes the stages of labor, what happens to the cow and calf during delivery, recognizing and managing abnormalities, and when and how to assist delivery.

Jan. 13 — First 24 Hours: post-calving care for cows and calves. Reviewing normal vitals for the cow and neonatal calf and recognizing and managing complications in the first hours of life, including the importance of colostrum management.

Jan. 15 — 48 Hours and Beyond: Keeping cow and calf healthy and thriving. Topics include nutritional requirements, common health concerns, and managing environmental stress in the first two months of life.

Each webinar will be co-led by Dr. Becky Funk, DVM, animal health teaching and Nebraska Extension specialist, and Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead, DVM, Nebraska Extension livestock educator, allowing participants to engage and ask questions.

The series will hold in-person workshops with hands-on training from Jan. 21 to 23. Participants will practice their skills using a life-sized cow and calf model. This opportunity will provide practical experience in a supportive environment, ensuring participants leave with confidence and competence.

In-person workshop opportunities:

Jan. 21 — Box Butte County Extension Office. 415 Black Hills Ave., Alliance at 6 p.m. MST

Jan. 22 — Sandhills Public School. 107 Gandy Ave., Dunning at 1 p.m. CST

Jan. 22 — Oconto Community Center. 101 W 6 th St., Oconto at 6 p.m. CST

Jan. 23 — Blue Hill Community Center. 555 W. Gage St., Blue Hill at 6 p.m. CST

The registration fee is $80 for the webinar series plus the workshop. The workshop is only $30. Register at https://cvent.me/3YDblK .