Camenzind of Blair, Neb., suspended and assessed a civil penalty in settlement with USDA

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 5, 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Bruce D. Camenzind doing business as Clarence E. Camenzind Funnel Trust; BK Farms and Dixon Ranch in Blair, Neb., settled a complaint filed against Camenzind for suspected violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Terms of the settlement are contained in a consent decision in which Camenzind agreed to cease and desist from violating the P&S Act and to suspend its dealer activities for 30 days, from Oct. 6 through Nov. 4, 2018. Camenzind also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $15,000. The first installment of $7,500 will become due and payable on Nov. 4, 2018, and the remaining $7,500 will become due and payable on Dec. 1, 2018.

Camenzind also agreed to a three-year probationary period from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2021. If the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service finds that Camenzind fails to comply with the cease and desist provisions of the Consent Decision during the probation period, AMS may, without further procedure, suspend Camenzind for 15 days and assess a civil penalty of $35,000. The Consent Decision became final and effective on Oct. 5, 2018.

An AMS investigation found Camenzind failed to pay $25,853 and failed to pay when due for livestock purchases on 12 occasions from April 2017 through July 2017. Camenzind also issued insufficient funds checks totaling $55,487 for livestock purchases. These payment practices are all violations of Sections 312 and 409(a) of the P&S Act.

The Packers and Stockyards Division, which is in the AMS Fair Trade Practices Program, administers the Packers and Stockyards Act, a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the P&S Act, contact Stuart Frank, director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@usda.gov.