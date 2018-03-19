Camp Rocky to be held July 8-14 near Divide, Colo.

GREELEY, Colo. – West Greeley Conservation District joins the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts and other sponsors to host Camp Rocky, an educational week long, residential outdoor mountain adventure camp for youth 14 to 19 years old who enjoy the outdoors and are interested in natural resources. The Camp will be July 8-14 near Divide, Colo., about 45 minutes west of Colorado Springs. Camp Rocky's professional staff helps participants learn about the environment and conservation practices through hands-on experiences. The students are organized into teams to tackle various camp projects related to:

• Forest Management

• Rangeland Science

• Soil and Water Conservation

• Fish and Wildlife Management

All this while making new friends from across Colorado. Each year, new and returning students choose one of the above resource fields for their area of focus. Within each group, students will develop and present a natural resource "action plan" and use their group plan to complete a field project.

Recommended Stories For You

If you know a youth who would thrive on this experience, encourage them to register. A limited number of scholarships are available. You will bunk in cabins with six to eight other Colorado students.

Camp Rocky content is educational and compliant with Colorado educational standards and endorsed by the Colorado Teacher's Association. You can visit their website and see this year's brochure at: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. This is a collaboration and the sponsors are listed on the promotional materials.

Interested youth are encouraged to download the 2018 camp forms and apply early, space is limited to 60 campers. Go to: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. Once you submit your application and $100 deposit (make your check payable to: Colo. Association of Conservation Districts), you will be sent health forms. Every camper is required to have a current physical exam by a licensed medical doctor.

Contact your local West Greeley Conservation District for scholarship information to help teens who live within the WGCD boundaries — with the $350 Camp Rocky tuition, (970) 356-8097 x: 143 or email kristi.helzer@wgcd.org. Application deadline is June 1, 2018.

Questions should be directed to Amy Gossman, Camp Rocky director, amy.camprocky@gmail.com.