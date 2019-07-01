Campbell wins Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls title for second time

Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas, scored 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s bull B2 to win the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls championship for the second time.

PRCA photo by Andy Watson

CODY, Wyo. – The atmosphere at the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls was filled with anticipation at Stampede Park on Sunday night.

Fans were wondering if the weather would hold or would it rain? How many riders would make it to eight seconds? Who would win the title, and would everyone stay safe and healthy?

Two and a half hours later all those questions and more would be answered. A near-capacity crowd experienced a couple of rain showers, a little wind and thunder, a lot of patriotism, and pride in the celebration of 100 years of the Cody Stampede. Most of all they got to see some high-scoring bull rides with the top four of the night being 90 points or better.

Leader of the pack was Crockett, Texas’ resident Boudreaux Campbell who earned his second, consecutive pair of spurs for the championship. He rode a bull from Frontier Rodeo Company that carries the brand B2 for 92.5 points.

Prior to winning in Cody, Campbell was eighth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. The $5,443 that he won here will be added to his season earnings and will potentially help him secure his third qualification to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) next December.

A year ago, Campbell added a pair of trophy spurs to his collection. This year he also got a knife and a buckle commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Cody Stampede.

“The buckle is really cool,” Campbell said. “I’ll get to talk about that the rest of my life. Hopefully I’ll be able to tell my grandkids about it someday. I’ll pull it off a shelf and tell them that I won it at the 100th anniversary. Not everybody will be able to do that.”

Shortly after Campbell rode, Parker McCown from Montgomery, Texas, who recently competed at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming. McCown scored 91 points on Frontier’s bull Magic Poison who has been selected for the NFR. He is just getting his start in pro rodeos as a permit holder. He leads those standing and will add $4,173 to those earnings from Cody.

The newly crowned college champion Daylon Swearingen finished third with a 90.5-point ride. Swearingen could very well be on his way to an NFR qualification as well. He was one spot out of the top 15. He added $3,084 which will help fill in the gap. Swearingen is originally from New York, has an address in Rochelle, Ga., now and competed for Carthage, Texas, Panola College at the CNFR. Rounding out the top four was Linden, Iowa’s Trevor Reiste who scored 90 and won $1,996.

“There were 40 guys entered her that had a chance to win,” said Donnie Gay, eight-time world champion and general manager of Frontier Rodeo Company. “Boudreaux put it all together. Your ability means something when you come to one of our rodeos. We work really hard to put together a set of animals that everybody has an opportunity on.”

The 2019 edition of the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls had a total of 41 bull riders competing for nearly $20,000. The evening finished with bull fights from Bull Fighters Only where Weston Rutkowski finished at the top.

100th anniversary rodeo action begins at Stampede Park with the first of four performances sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association at 8 p.m. July 1st.

The following are results from the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s B2, $5,443. 2, Parker Cole McCown, Montgomery, Texas, 92, $4,173. 3, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 90.5, $3,085. 4, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 90, $1,996. 5, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 89.5, $1,270. 6, Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore., 88, $907. 7, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 87.5, $726. 8, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 87, $544.