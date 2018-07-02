Canada hits food in retaliatory tariffs

On Sunday, which was Canada Day, the country's national holiday, Canada put into effect tariffs on a list of items in retaliation for the tariffs that President Donald Trump has announced will be impose on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The list includes food product such as yogurt, coffee, prepared meals of spent fowl, maple sugar, licorce, toffee, chocolate, pizza, quiche, cucumbers, gherkins, strawberry jam, orange juice, soy sauce, mayonnaise, salad dressing, soups, bottled water and whiskies.

One of the products hit by the tariffs will be Heinz ketchup, The Washington Post reported.