Canada NAFTA negotiations stall, House members urge tough dairy stand

Negotiations between the United States and Canada over the North American Free Trade Agreement appear to have stalled, partly over dairy, while three Democratic House members have written Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging him to continue taking a tough stand on dairy issues.

As an Oct. 1 deadline to submit the agreement to Congress looms, President Donald Trump in New York Wednesday said "Canada treats us very badly" and acknowledged that he had rejected the idea of a one-on-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Lighthizer told reporters that the Trump administration may submit the agreement with Mexico to Congress without having Canada in the deal, but said there is still time for Canada to be part of it.

Meanwhile, Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., wrote Lighthizer that NAFTA cannot be considered successful without gains for U.S. dairy.