Canada’s retaliatory list begins with ag products

The list of tariffs that the Canadian government will impose in retaliation for the 25% tariffs President Trump has imposed on Canadian products begins with agriculture, particularly poultry and meat products.

“These tariffs only apply to goods originating from the U.S., which shall be considered as those goods eligible to be marked as a good of the U.S. in accordance with the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purposes of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations,” the Canadian government said. “These countermeasures are effective immediately and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canada.”

Both Canada and China immediately retaliated against the tariffs, The Washington Post reported. Mexico has said it will announce its retaliation on Sunday.

China slapped an additional 15% tariff on U.S. chicken, wheat, corn and cotton products, and an additional 10% tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables and dairy products, Washington Trade Daily reported.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said late Tuesday that President Trump will “probably” scale back tariffs on Mexico and Canada, CNBC reported.