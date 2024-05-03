Canadian cabinet minister to visit UNL to discuss trade, geopolitics

Champagne

LINCOLN, Neb. — François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, will deliver a May 3 address at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, speaking on “U.S.-Canada Trade and Geopolitics.”

Champagne’s presentation, which is free and open to the public, is 1 to 2 p.m. in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. It will be livestreamed at https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu .

Event cosponsors are the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance and the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.

“Canada is Nebraska’s largest export market,” Champagne said. “With a talented workforce and a stable, competitive economy, Canada is also a top destination for American companies looking to invest abroad. Millions of jobs on both sides of the border depend on trade and investment between our two countries.”

Champagne said he looks forward “to meeting with Nebraskans to discuss our mutual interest in North American competitiveness by shoring up our agricultural supply chains, investing in life sciences and seizing the opportunities of the new digital economy.”

In his cabinet position, Champagne has been energetic in traveling internationally to promote business opportunities in Canada. A Quebec native, he has a law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and has worked in the private sector in Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

He has held various ministerial roles in the Canadian government, including foreign affairs, infrastructure and trade.

TRADE PARTNERS

Canada is the top export market for the United States and Nebraska, and a leading trade partner for both. Nebraska’s annual exports to Canada top $1.8 billion and recently included $247 million in agricultural machinery, $222 million in natural gas and other gases, $124 million in animal meats and $50 million in insurance services.

Nebraska’s top imports from Canada include $172 million in animal feed, $125 million in live animals, $108 million in plastics and $92 million in animal meats.

Omaha-based Werner Enterprises annually ships nearly 20,000 cross-border loads between the U.S. and Canada, according to the Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis. More than 3,800 Nebraskans are employed by 63 Canadian-owned companies, the Consulate General reported.

The May 3 event is the latest in a series of trade-focused presentations sponsored or cosponsored by the Yeutter Institute, named after Eustis, Neb., native Clayton Yeutter (1930-2017). A University of Nebraska alumnus, Yeutter served as U.S. trade representative, U.S. secretary of agriculture and president and CEO of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.