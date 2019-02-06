Canadian moves to top of steer wrestling pack at Fort Worth Rodeo; Colo. barrel racer in the lead

FORT WORTH, Texas — Steven Culling might just be the competitor that is farthest from his home at this year's Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Culling, from Fort Saint John, British Columbia – 2,350 miles from the Will Rogers Coliseum – competed with all the other steer wrestlers during "slack" where he stopped the clock in 4.5 seconds. He went to other rodeos, then came back here and ran his second steer during the Tuesday matinee. He improved on his time significantly stopping the clock in 3.3 seconds.

He has made the fastest run of the 2019 edition of the rodeo so far, leads the second round and overall standings and is making plans to be back here on Saturday for the championship finals. And, he is hoping to keep winning and not make the trip home anytime soon. On Monday afternoon here, the high temperature was 77 degrees. Near his home, it was -15 and is expected to get colder.

Culling's total time of 7.8 seconds moved ahead of Marcus Theriot and Jace Melvin who were tied for first place for the past week. Theriot, from Poplarville, Miss., and Melvin from Fort Pierre, S.D., come from rodeo families. A win here would help any of the three qualify for their first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo..

In 2016, Culling earned the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestling rookie of the year title. He left Fort Worth to compete at rodeos in Jackson, Miss., and Belton, Texas. He is also a former College National Finals Rodeo qualifier and learned from his rodeo coach Stockton Graves. Graves is a former NFR steer wrestler who is head of the program at Northwestern Oklahoma State University at Alva. Culling has been doing his best to spend his winters south of the Northwest Territories. Continued his success here should bring his plan to fruition.

The first round of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing was completed on Monday night with Sydni Blanchard from Pueblo, Colorado, holding on to her lead. Riding Famous Heartbreaker, she stopped the clock in 16.22 seconds last Friday. The win netted her $5,175 and gives her the chance to run again.

Recommended Stories For You

The barrel racers with the 70 fastest times in the first run compete again here through the Saturday matinee. Their times will be added together and the 12 with the best totals will advance to Saturday night's finals.

The World's Original Indoor Rodeo continues on Wednesday with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from Tuesday's performances of the World's Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 5, 2019.

Twentieth Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 81 points on Western Rodeos' Easy Chair. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 79.5. 3, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 79. 4, Brian Brown, La Barge, Wyo., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B. C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 4.4. 3, Myles Neighbors, Benton, Ark., 5.8. 4, Sam Dixon, Lockesburg, Ark., 15.7.

Team Roping: (three times) 1, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 seconds. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.8. 3, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, and Clay O'Brien Cooper, Gardnerville, Utah, 20.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 points on Western Rodeos' Jet Liner. 2, Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., 83. 3, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5. 4 (tie), Houston Brown, Miles City, Mont., and Preston Burr, Stratford, Texas, 78 each.

Tie-Down Roping: (one time) 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 9.1 seconds.

Barrel Racing: 1, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 16.64 seconds. 2, Shea-Lynn Leach, Gunter, Texas, 16.87. 3, Ryann Pedone, Decatur, Texas, 16.89. 4, Heidi Tillard, Douglas, Wyo., 16.93.

Bull Riding: 1, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85 points on Western Rodeos' Gangster. 2, Ty Wainwright, Albany, La., 79. 3 (tie), Kyle Brown, Didsbury, Alberta, and Toby Collins, Stephenville, Texas, 69 each.

Twenty-first Performance

Bareback Riding: (three rides) 1, Clayton BIglow, Clements, Calif., 82 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Elwood. 2, Brian Brown, La Barge, Wyo., 78. 3, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 4.3 seconds. 2, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.6. 3, Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D., 7.4. 4, Brother Loud, Kaufman, Texas, 15.1.

Team Roping: 1, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.4 seconds. 2, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, and Paden Bray, Granbury, Texas, 5.5. 3, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 5.7. 4, Ryan Reed, Modesto, Calif., and Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif., 6.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Thunder. 2, Lane Watt, Irma, Alberta, 79.5. 3, Preston Kafka, Wagner, S.D., 71.5. 4, Jake Burwash, Nanton, Alberta, 63.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.1 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 12.7. 3, Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss., 12.9. 4, Reid Zapalac, Smithville, Texas, 24.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59 seconds. 2, Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla., 16.72. 3, Kathy Petska, Turlock, Calif., 16.82. 4, Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 16.86.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Silvano Alves, Deatur, Texas, 78.5 on Rafter G Rodeo's bull #67. 2, Jake Smith, LaSalle, Colo., 66.

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Willie Lounge. 2 (tie), Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87.5 each. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 87. 5, David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 86. 6, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 85.5. 5, 85. (second round) 1 (tie), Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, on Silver Creek Rodeo's Plastic Fantastic and Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., on Frontier Rodeo's Sweet Medicine, 84 points each. 3 (tie), Feild and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 83.5 each. 5, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 83. 6, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 82.5. (third round) 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeos Rylee's Raisin Cane. 2, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85. 3, Steven Peebles, 84.5. 4, Colletti, 84. 5, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5. 6 (tie), Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82 each. (total on three) 1, Steven Peebles, 247.5 points. 2 (tie), Bennett and Champion, 246. 4 (tie), Field and Landingham, 245. 6, Biglow and David Peebles, 244 each.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Stephen Culling, Fort Saint John, B.C., 3.3 seconds. 2, Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 3.5. 3 (tie), Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.6 each. 5 (tie), Ryan Lewis, Hineston, La., and Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.8 each. (total on two) 1, Culling, 7.8 seconds. 2 (tie), Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 8.6 each. 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 9.0. 5. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.2. 6, Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 9.3.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.8 seconds. 2, Chace and Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas, 4.9. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.3. 5 (tie), Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, and Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 5.4 each. (second round) 1 (tie), Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Coleby Payne, Lipan, Texas; and Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Boogie Ray, Mabank, Texas, 4.7 seconds each. 3 (tie), Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla.; and Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 4.8 each. 5, Aaron Macy, Post, Texas, and Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 4.9. 6, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 5.0. (total on two) 1, Kidd and Medlin, 10.1 seconds. 2, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.,10.6. 3, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Travis Woodard, Huckabay, Texas, 11.3. 4, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 11.4. 5 (tie), Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 12.1 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo's Cowboy Town. 2, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 87.5. 3 (tie), Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 84.5 each. 5 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 84 each. (second round) 1, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rock Bottle. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 3, Thurston, 84. 4 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83.5 each. 6, Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., 83. (total on two) 1 (tie), Crawley and Thurston, 168 points each. 3, Diaz, 166.5. 4, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 166. 5, Jesse Wright, 165. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 164.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Alex Caudle, Livingston, Ala., 8.3. 3 (tie), Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, B.C., and Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alberta, 8.4 each. 5 (tie), Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah; Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, and Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 8.6 each. (total on two) 1, Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 16.9 seconds. 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 17.1. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 17.5. 4 (tie), Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Lucas, 17.1. 6, Robinson, 18.4.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Sydni Blanchard, Pueblo, Colo., 16.22 seconds, $5,175. 2, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas, 16.43, $4,436. 3, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 16.48, $3.696. 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.49, $3,204. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.53, $2,664. 6 (tie), Ilyssa Glass, Tatum, N.M., and Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 16.58, $1,725 each. 8, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 16.59, $986. 9. (tie), Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., 16.60, $616 each.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 89 points on Rafter G Rodeo's King Herod. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 85. 3 (tie), Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, and Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84.5 each. 5, Jacob O'Mara, Baton Rouge, La., 83.5. 6, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 83. (second round) 1, Clayton Sellars, Fruitlandpark, Fla., 89.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Risky Business. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 87.5. 3, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 85. 4 (tie), Tyler Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.5 each. 6, Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb., 84. (total on two) 1, Wickett, 168.5. 2, J.T. Moore, Bryan, Texas, 162.5. 3 (tie), Askey and Yeary, 160. 5, Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, 158. 6, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 156.5.