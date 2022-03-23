Canadian Pacific Railway, union reach agreement

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited today, March 23, announced that it has reached agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Train and Engine Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration and end a strike. CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a news release, “This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain.”

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Council, said, “We are very pleased normal operations are resuming at one of the major transporters of agricultural products. Every additional day of the shutdown would have imposed a compounding negative impact on agriculture and the broader economy. The food production provided by farmers is clearly an essential service. The delivery of this food production by Canadian Pacific and other transportation providers is also an essential service. We commend both parties for agreeing to a process that facilitates a resolution to the negotiations without further disrupting a supply chain that is already under tremendous stress.

“A quick resolution to the negotiations is particularly significant for agriculture, given how there are certain times of the year in which the ultimate success of the farmer is primarily determined. Spring is clearly one of those consequential times. Having normal operations quickly resume for grain, fertilizer, and other essential commodities was critical for the agricultural supply chain.”