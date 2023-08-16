Cancer sucks

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me, my daughter and her dog, Mac. Mac was diagnosed with cancer after he developed a lump on his leg. Turns out the cancer had eaten away one of the bones in his leg.

My daughter who has no children is particularly attached to Mac, who she adopted 12 years ago when she was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, and Kevin, who she recently rescued. So, she got an appointment at Colorado State University to see if there was anything that could be done to help Mac.

They saw him right away and confirmed the cancer diagnosis. The vet then went through a series of things that could be done. The first couple of suggestions were not cheap but they were doable. But they would only give Mac another two to six months to live. The last couple involved chemotherapy and radiation and the price tag was just too much. And, even with those treatments it would maybe give Mac another nine to 12 months.

They then suggested that we talk to their researchers and that Mac might be a good match for one of their studies. They explained that it would not only help other dogs that have similar cancer and the information they gleaned might also help young children who can get a similar cancer.

The study Mac qualified for involves radiation treatments or a placebo, only the researchers would know which one he received. Also, everything is free, which is a big help.

My daughter decided to go ahead with the study and Tuesday was his first round of radiation. Unfortunately, my daughter had to fly to Salt Lake City for work, so I volunteered to take Mac to CSU on Tuesday morning, and he would be picked up that evening.

The trip was exhausting because I was so worried that something would happen to Mac and my daughter would be devasted, not to mention me.

It was a long day, but we got through the treatment and Mac, who hadn’t eaten all day (It was now 2:30 p.m.) cried all the way to my house. So, of course, I cried all the way home too.

They had sedated him during the treatment, and he wasn’t happy with that either. But by time he got to his own house he was his old self, which was good because he had another radiation treatment the very next day.

Both treatments have gone well so far and we’re hopeful we may get a couple extra months with Mac.

The people at CSU are fantastic. One of the things my daughter was adamant about was making sure Mac wouldn’t suffer more if she put him through the study. They assured her that if he was suffering, she could stop the treatments at once. They also gave her a diary to record Mac’s progress or any issues he was having.

Everyone there is so understanding, and Mac loves it when he first gets there and greets everyone. Of course, when the treatments are over, he just wants to get the heck out of there.

But no doubt about it cancer sucks whether you are a pet or a human especially when there is nothing you can do about it. My daughter met a couple there the other day and the man, who had cancer, offered to lend Mac his puke bag if he needed it. Gotta love people with a good heart and a good sense of humor even when they are suffering.

