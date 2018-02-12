Candy Coins | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 c. sugar

1 c. milk

1/2 c. chopped nuts

1 pound dates, chopped

1 c. shredded coconut

Combine sugar and milk in heavy saucepan.

Cook over medium heat to a soft ball stage, stirring occasionally.

Add dates and cook, stirring constantly until mixture is very thick and will leave sides of pan when stirred.

Remove pan from heat and stir in coconut and nuts.

Cool just a little, and turn on wet towel.

When cool enough to handle and hold shape, roll in the towel.

Place in refrigerator and chill.

Make a roll 2 inches in diameter.

Wrap in moisture-proof paper and freeze.

To serve, let thaw and slice into thin rounds.