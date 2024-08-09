Capitol Hill weighs in on SD ranch, federal grassland boundary row

TO HELP THE MAUDES Charged separately, the Maudes both must retain legal counsel. Those wanting to help with their legal costs may donate to the Maude Legal Fund c/o First Interstate Bank, P.O. Box 98, New Underwood, S.D. 57761, or at . ANOTHER RANCHER SURVEYED U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Travis Lunders also approached South Dakota rancher Frank Bloom, who shares a fenceline with the Maude family. Bloom said the agent recently completed what he assumes was a four-day survey near his house. “They trespassed all over my land,” said Bloom. Lunders did not tell Bloom why they were surveying his property, and Bloom said he would not be surprised if he is indicted as Charles and Heather were. The fence along Bloom’s property that appears to be in question was replaced in 2003 with USFS approval, he said. Bloom said he would like to visit with the USFS about resolutions. He said he has 11 acres of Buffalo Gap fenced into his private land, but also 40 acres of his private land is fenced into Buffalo Gap. “We could sit down and resolve this easily,” he said. Charged separately, the Maudes both must retain legal counsel. Those wanting to help with their legal costs may donate to the Maude Legal Fund c/o First Interstate Bank, P.O. Box 98, New Underwood, S.D. 57761, or at https://gofund.me/1819ae4a U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Travis Lunders also approached South Dakota rancher Frank Bloom, who shares a fenceline with the Maude family. Bloom said the agent recently completed what he assumes was a four-day survey near his house. “They trespassed all over my land,” said Bloom. Lunders did not tell Bloom why they were surveying his property, and Bloom said he would not be surprised if he is indicted as Charles and Heather were. The fence along Bloom’s property that appears to be in question was replaced in 2003 with USFS approval, he said. Bloom said he would like to visit with the USFS about resolutions. He said he has 11 acres of Buffalo Gap fenced into his private land, but also 40 acres of his private land is fenced into Buffalo Gap. “We could sit down and resolve this easily,” he said.

Charles and Heather Maude, a western South Dakota farm and ranch couple, have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of theft of government property.

At issue is a property boundary between the Maudes and the U.S. Forest Service. The indictment charges that the Maudes, “Beginning at a time unknown, but no later than December 2020 … did knowingly steal, purloin and convert to their own use National Grasslands managed by the United States Department of Agriculture … namely, approximately 25 acres of National Grasslands for cultivation and approximately 25 acres of National Grasslands for grazing cattle, having a value in excess of $1,000, and did aid and abet each other, all in violation of (U.S. law).”

The fence in question and the management practices the indictment alleges are theft have been in place for generations.

The indictment is signed by Alison J. Ramsdell, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota, who was appointed to the role by the Biden administration in 2022. The document charges both Charles and Heather, which means they both must retain an attorney. They could each be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., in a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, called the indictments an overzealous prosecution of a ranching family. He outlined a timeline of events since U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Travis Lunders first contacted the Maudes.

On March 29, Lunders and U.S. Forest Service Patrol Captain Jeff Summers appeared at the Maudes’ home and said they had received a complaint from a hunter that a no trespassing sign was posted on a fence built upon an incorrect boundary adjacent to the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and that blocks access to Buffalo Gap.

The Maudes removed the sign from the fence, which was erected sometime prior to the 1950s by another member of the Maude family. The family has owned the property since the Maudes purchased the acreage adjacent to the USFS-managed Buffalo Gap, part of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, in 1910.

The existing fence was not moved at any point during the subsequent decades. That boundary fence and related in-holdings has been accepted by the USDA annually through the certification of acres by the USDA Farm Service Agency every year since the National Grasslands came into existence in 1960.

ADMINISTRATIVE STEPS DISCUSSED

But on May 1, the Maudes met with USFS District Ranger Julie Wheeler to discuss the boundary discrepancy. Lunders was also present. The USFS and the Maudes agreed a survey should be completed, which could take up to a year. Following the survey completion, it was agreed that three possible administrative steps could be taken.

Just five days later, on May 6, Lunders escorted a crew to perform a survey of the land. The Maudes did not participate in the survey and have not received the survey results — nor have they received a copy of the complaint originally brought by a hunter.

On June 24, the Maudes were summoned to appear in U.S. District Court. Rounds noted it was 87 days from when the Maudes were asked to remove the no trespassing sign that hung on a 75-year-old fence to the day Lunders appeared at their home with the indictments.

“This action represents a direct conflict to an agreed upon plan, wherein the landowners were working cooperatively with the USFS to resolve the issue,” Rounds said in the letter.

Lunders declined to comment. Ramsdell and Troy Heithecker, Rocky Mountain Regional Forester, did not respond to interview requests.

The indictments stem from a boundary dispute on a 75-year-old fence and related in-holdings. File photo maude-1-1

MAUDE FAMILY HISTORY

According to longtime neighbor Scott Edoff, Charles’ great-great-grandparents, Thomas and Rose Maude, bought the land adjacent to the USFS land in question in 1910, and a member of the Maude family has operated that land and the USFS property adjacent ever since.

A member of the Maude family has held a USFS National Grasslands grazing allotment in good standing since the inception of that agency, he said.

“This is just crazy,” said Edoff, who is also a past president of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and past president of the state Public Lands Council organization.

Edoff said Charles and Heather Maude own land on three sides of Buffalo Gap and that the Cheyenne River is the boundary of the two lots in question. Cheyenne River is the fourth boundary of the two lots in question. Part of Maudes’ property bordering the southern lot in question has been fenced in and managed by the USFS for decades, he said.

“Charles’ great-grandfather had an irrigation ditch for about a mile crossing that property. They allowed him to put that ditch in and irrigate that bottom,” said Edoff.

“They lost so much water through the years to it going into the ground that they started pumping it out of the river,” he said, explaining that Charles and Heather updated the water system from a big gun irrigation system to a pivot in 2020, the date the indictment indicates the “theft” occurred. The permanent components of the pivot are all on private property, with the outermost portion passing over some of the acres in question.

Edoff said he believes Charles’ great-grandfather offered to purchase the lots in question in the 1950s.

“The Maude family has signed grazing agreements with the Forest Service every year since the Forest Service came into existence,” said Edoff. “The Forest Service never once told them to cease and desist on how they were using that land. They never have gotten a letter from the Forest Service telling them not to farm it.”

SOLUTIONS EXIST

Public Lands Council executive director Kaitlynn Glover said the criminal charges against the Maudes is “out of line with any other conflict resolution that the USFS has undertaken in boundary cases.”

The Rounds letter also references the Small Tracts Act, which allows the USFS to trade or sell tracts less then 40 acres under certain circumstances.

The Association of National Grasslands President Ty Checketts, a rural Newcastle, Wyo., rancher, also mentioned the Small Tracts Act as a possible resolution. The ANG is made up of members that include grazing associations and also direct permittees.

“My biggest concern when I heard of Charles and Heather being indicted was they didn’t have a chance to work this out,” said Checketts. “I was sick to my stomach, I had no idea the Forest Service special investigation unit would do this to anyone.

“This is uncharacteristic of the Forest Service. It’s very strange, very scary to everyone.”

Checketts said he believes this could have been handled in a much more peaceful and resolution-driven manner.

“Their district ranger could have come and said, ‘Hey, we have an issue. Let’s get together and talk this out.’

“Both Charles Maude and Heather Maude are willing to work this out. Also the Forest Service has the Small Tracts Act, they could have used that to resolve this issue.”

The Small Tracts Act was updated in 2020:

“The rule amends agency regulations to allow use of changes to the Small Tracts Act. Amendments include the authority to sell, exchange, or interchange small parcels of land that are 40 acres or less, and that are physically isolated, inaccessible or lack national forest characteristics. The amendments also grant the Forest Service authority to convey parcels of land that are 10 acres or less where landowners have made permanent, habitable improvements, and where the encroachment was neither intentional nor negligent,” explains the U.S. Forest Service website.

“The Maudes should not have been indicted over century old boundary issues,” said Checketts. “Most of the time the Forest Service is good to work with. They sit down and work things out.

“There has never been a greater need than right now to be united as ranchers to protect long term grazing rights.”

NCBA WEIGHS IN

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said the behavior of USFS employees in South Dakota isn’t new.

“It didn’t take us long to go through the paces to get to the bottom of what was happening in South Dakota, and that conversation was received in exactly the same kind of anger we received it when we took it up to Capitol Hill and started talking to folks on the Natural Resources Committee,” Lane said. “Chairman (Bruce) Westerman (R-Ark.) and his staff are acutely aware of this long history of abuse by the Forest Service in this part of the world.”

Lane said the criminal charges against the Maudes should be dismissed immediately and that ranchers and permittees who see themselves in the Maudes’ struggles should know there is a significant movement for justice in motion.

“We’re right here,” Lane said. “We are in the right. The law is on our side and when the law is on your side, and when you are right and when you have structures in place inside the industry to deal with these kinds of things, you use that authority, you use that platform to go through those channels and get justice and that’s the process we’re going to go through here.”

Lane said the oversight process in D.C. is churning. In addition to the immediate withdrawal of charges, he said the administrative process of determining a resolution of a boundary issue must take a normal, businesslike course of action.

“They’re digging into this making sure they have their facts straight, making sure they have the whole scope of the issue,” Lane said. “We’re hopeful that will bear some fruit in the next few weeks as far as a larger conversation outside of the dark corners of the U.S. Forest Service as far as just what the hell they’re doing up there and why they think it’s appropriate to threaten a husband and wife, mother and father, with federal prison over a fence line that has ostensibly been in the same spot since 1950.”

“It’s absolutely unconscionable, but unfortunately it was not a big education job to explain to folks on Capitol Hill what the Forest Service is up to here because they’re heard too much of this in the past,” Lane said.

ISOLATED INCIDENT?

PLC’s Glover said a situation like this one makes permittees question their own relationships with USFS staff, but to treat it as an isolated incident, not agencywide.

“It’s important to remember that this partnership — or what should be a partnership — does take a bit of guarded verification.” Glover said. “We trust, but we verify. We keep good records, we make sure that the permittees are not only their best advocates but know the tools and resources we have for them.”

Glover said there is an “immense effort” in process from the local, state and national associations and in Congress, as well. She said now is the time for permittees to ensure their own allotments and permits are up to date and in good standing.

“This is a situation where we expect this to be an isolated case in a place where there have been historic poor relationships,” Glover said. “Our job is to make sure that this is not the policy of the Forest Service, that this is not anything more than an isolated case because if it is, it undermines the entire generational construct of public lands grazing. We’re here to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Lane said every Forest Service range conservationist in the country who does their job and has good relationships with permittees, should be “as mad as we are” about this situation.

“This individual and these folks in the office in South Dakota that have caused this problem, have undermined all of the work those folks have done to build up their own reputations and build trust in rural communities around the country,” Lane said. “In one fell swoop, people who trusted them yesterday, look sideways at them today.”

Glover said the situation is not a call to arms but a cautionary tale.

“When you have something that shakes the faith of permittees and shakes the faith, frankly, of range cons in the institutional structure of the Forest Service, it can feel like this is your fight to take up, too,” Glover said. “This is one law enforcement official acting outside their bounds, this is one case where this behavior must not continue, this is one case that must not be repeated. And so this family, this community, they’re rallying around to support the (Maudes) and they’re working the appropriate channels using the tools at their disposal through local government, state government, national associations to fix this problem and if it is to be fixed, it will be through those channels.”

Glover said the Forest Service has long professed their desire to be partners and to be a collaborative entity in their communities.

“Everything about this case undermines their credibility in making those promises and making those entreaties,” she said. “There absolutely must be accountability not only at the local level for the individuals who undertook this process or failed to undertake the normal course of business, but also anyone who authorized it up the chain as well.”

ACCOUNTABILITY

Glover said there is discretion for USFS staff on the ground in various cases, but when that discretion is used inappropriately or illegally, there must be accountability from the chief of the USDA’s Forest Service, from the Secretary of the Interior and across the government structure.

“We’re simply not willing to let this go until we’re satisfied there has been accountability throughout the federal government for what’s happened here,” Lane said. “That’s just the beginning and end of it. It’s disgraceful. There’s no other word for it, it’s absolutely disgraceful.”

In a joint statement from NCBA and PLC, NCBA President and rancher Mark Eisele said he was “deeply disgusted by the Forest Service’s persecution” of the Maudes.

“The Maude family has been ranching in South Dakota for five generations and Charles and Heather have spent their lives protecting natural resources, investing in their land, and raising their children. The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office have maliciously targeted and prosecuted these family ranchers, and it’s clear that if this can happen in South Dakota, government overreach can happen anywhere.”

PLC President Mark Roeber, a public lands grazing permittee, said the Maudes have “always been the first to step forward as constructive partners in federal land management.”

“This case is a prime example of what can happen when federal agencies view ranchers as enemies, rather than partners,” Roeber said. “I urge the U.S. Forest Service to rethink their plan to slap handcuffs on these hardworking ranchers and instead pursue an alternative resolution to this issue.”

HAVING THEIR BACK

Edoff, the Maudes’ neighbor, said many others have sent or will send a letter to Vilsack urging him to find a quick resolution to this issue, including National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Rancher’s Cattlemen Legal Action Fund-United Stockgrowers of America, United States Cattlemen’s Association, Public Lands Council, Association of National Grasslands, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Public Lands Council, Wyoming Farm Bureau, Wyoming House of Representatives Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, Pennington County Fire administrator, many South Dakota and Wyoming county commissions, and others.

R-CALF USA Property Rights Committee Chairman Shad Sullivan and President Brett Kenzy made a joint statement in a letter to Secretary Vilsack.

“Secretary Vilsack, the Maude family are generational community members and upstanding citizens focused on land stewardship and food production. We encourage the USDA, USFS and the DOJ to effectively communicate with the Maude family to find a common-sense solution to what has become a nation-wide issue. We urge your agencies to restrain from overreach and from exercising abusive power in their duties. I respectfully ask that you immediately drop all charges against Charles and Heather Maude.”

The R-CALF letter also expressed concern over the USFS “lack of common sense regarding the fact that dated and primitive survey boundaries are often imperfect,” and “the lack of communication by USFS employees after Mrs. Maude politely requested to be personally informed when USFS employees cross onto their private property when navigating to the Maude-owned allotment….and the manner in which each individual received personal indictments, unannounced by armed USFS Special Agent Travis Lunders, seems incredibly nefarious and retaliatory.”

Edoff said he continues to hope for a positive resolution.

“I don’t think Charles has ever so much as had a speeding ticket,” said Edoff. “He is a good, hard-working American. He volunteers as one of our county fire chiefs. He is dedicated to his family and community, the kind of neighbor everyone wants.

“The Maudes have done something we could never do. They have brought us all together on one issue. I’m kind of proud of everyone who has put their political differences aside to stand up for this salt-of-the-earth, hardworking farm and ranch family.”

Editor’s Note: Heather Maude is a past contributor to Tri-State Livestock News.