Caraveo hears from CLA about ag labor

Colorado Livestock Association members and staff were at the table discussing agricultural labor and H2A details with Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo, M.D., D-CO-08, on Aug. 1. A member of the House Agriculture Committee, Caraveo is currently working on the design of the upcoming farm bill.

Zach Riley, executive vice president of the Colorado Livestock Association said the meeting also included advocates from Project Protect who helped pass SB21-087, the Agricultural Workers Bill of Rights and a representative from the Department of Labor. He said Caraveo heard about the various disfunctions of the H2A program and the consequences and inefficiencies of the potential return of the Farmwork Force Modernization Act, which has been reintroduced in the house by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. In its current form, Riley said it doesn’t create a working system that would improve upon the current one.

“We highlighted that any bill needs to increase cap limits of visas and create a functional year-round program rather than temporary seasonal that is currently unworkable,” he said. “We need to make sure we don’t set up a system for litigation-hungry individuals to target farmers and ranchers.”

DEALING WITH DROUGHT

In late July, Caraveo and Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., introduced a bipartisan bill meant to help family farmers and ranchers fight drought. According to Caraveo’s office, the Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act gives farmers and ranchers the flexibility they need to protecting groundwater sources while also keeping their agricultural lands in production under a new voluntary groundwater easement program at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service within the Agricultural Conservation Easements Program .

“We in the West understand just how precious a resource our water is,” Caraveo said. “That’s especially true in many rural communities, which rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, and as irrigation supply for farmers and ranchers.”

LaTurner said many of his Kansas constituents are continuing to battle historic drought conditions. He said the bill will provide agriculture producers with the resources they need to help reduce groundwater use, conserve our natural resources, and keep their land in production in the face of dwindling groundwater levels.

In an effort to conserve aquifers, the Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act would create a new Groundwater Conservation Easement Program at USDA to encourage voluntary, compensated reductions in groundwater consumption on agricultural land and advance local, regional or state groundwater management goals; allow NRCS to reimburse transaction costs up to 5 percent of the federal share and requires an advance payment for limited resource producers to cover these costs; guarantee long-term management flexibility for a producer to continue farming and choose how they reduce their water use, as long as they conserve the amount they’ve committed to reducing each year; ensure that farmers are fairly compensated using a payment based on the market value for the water right instead of a per acre payment; and clarify that easement funds shall not be counted towards a farm’s adjusted gross income and that producers with an adjusted gross income of more than $900,000 are eligible for a waiver from the secretary to participate in groundwater conservation easements.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., introduced the Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act in the senate.

Riley said the program will live in conservation easement programs and creates a new eligible designation for water rights that are owned by or attached to the surface property to be retired to reduce groundwater pumping. It’s similar, he said, to conservation easement for water. Riley said CLA does not have an official position at this time, but he said CLA is wary of a federal pathway to potentially control groundwater.

This legislation is supported by: Colorado Open Lands, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, Colorado Farm Bureau, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Colorado Potato Administrative Committee, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Audubon Society, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and Western Landowners Alliance.