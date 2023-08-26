Caraveo introduces bill to establish National Agricultural Crisis Hotline

The suicide rate among farmers and ranchers is nearly four times the rate for other populations in the U.S. Suicide rates among agriculture producers originally began dominating headlines in the mid-1980s, during the Farm Crisis. The Des Moines Register, located in the heart of Iowa farm country most significantly affected by widespread farm foreclosures reported on farm suicides. When the suicide rate peaked, there were 58 reported suicides per 100,000 farmers. Today, farmers and ranchers are three and a half times higher than the general population.

U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, M.D., D-Colo., announced her latest bipartisan bill establishing a hotline through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide mental health support for farmers, ranchers, farm workers and families. The National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act would help provide emotional support, information, suicide crisis intervention, mental health and substance use disorder support services, as well as agricultural related referral services.

Caraveo hosted a roundtable on rural mental health at the North Range Behavioral Health Center in Greeley, where she announced she will introduce the bill alongside Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, in the House and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in the Senate. The Congresswoman also held a conversation with rural behavioral health providers, organizations combating suicide and advocating for rural mental health services, and farmers and ranchers themselves about the mental health crisis in agricultural communities.

“Our farmers and ranchers carry a heavy burden to put food on our tables every day,” Caraveo said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that means many in our ag communities struggle with mental health — with a suicide rate three and a half times higher than other populations. My latest bipartisan bill provides resources to support our neighbors in crisis.”

The bill is supported by Colorado Farm Bureau, which is also proactive in their development and operation of the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program. CAAMHP provides members of the agricultural community with six free sessions to an ag-friendly, licensed behavioral health professional. In many cases, the sessions can be completed virtually, eliminating the need for a trip to town or the opportunity for a neighbor to recognize a familiar pickup parked at the mental health provider’s office.

“The Colorado delegation has a history of finding solutions to the mental health complexities that face our nation. The internal and external pressures that farmers and ranchers experience have resulted in a significant mental health crisis,” Taylor Szilagyi, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau said. “Colorado Farm Bureau’s Colorado Ag Addiction and Mental Health Program works to address this crisis for Colorado, and we applaud Congresswoman Caraveo’s bipartisan effort to address our farmers and ranchers needs at the national level. The National Ag Crisis Hotline Act provides an additionally meaningful and immediate resource for competent care in agricultural communities that is so desperately needed.”

HIGH STRESS, LIMITED RESOURCES

According to Caraveo, the mental health crisis has hit farmers and ranchers particularly over the past several years. They already face significant financial pressures managing their land in the face of small margins and have confronted external factors ranging from severe weather events that threaten livestock and crops to a tumultuous economic environment caused by inflation. These are combined with a lack of access to mental health care as well as a strong stigma against asking for help.

To combat this, some states have established farmer mental health lines, but because farming can be specific to a state or region, a farmer in Colorado may not be facing the same issues as a farmer in Texas. A national line will help ensure that no matter where a farmer or rancher is, they are able to get the help they need.

Specifically, the National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act would require the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture to maintain a national helpline directly or by grant or contract. The national agriculture crisis hotline would provide 24/7 real-time live assistance by voice and through mobile texting; provides referral services to meet the needs of family and household members of farmers, ranchers, and related professions; offers 24-hour follow-up calls to callers; provide emotional support, information, suicide crisis intervention, mental health and substance use disorder support services, and agricultural related referral services. It will be staffed by crisis specialists, licensed health care and mental health professionals, or licensed health care professionals who are trained in providing culturally and linguistically appropriate support; have awareness training with respect to farm stress and the farming identity; and have credentials that enable them to provide evidence-based suicide intervention hotline care; allow for coordination with the current 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The bill also would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Network and appropriate $4 million for each of fiscal years 2024 through 2028, for a total of $20 million. This would be to establish, maintain, and promote the national hotline.