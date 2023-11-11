Caraveo’s FARMER Act bolsters ag workforce through educational opportunities

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo, M.D., Colo.-08, has introduced the Future Funding for Agricultural Research, Mentorship, and Education Reauthorization Act, or the Future FARMER Act. Caraveo told The Fence Post magazine, the future of agriculture and the industry’s workforce is consistently top of mind when she speaks to producers within her district and beyond. It is also, she said, a major point of discussion within her work on the House Agriculture Committee. Introduced with Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, Iowa-04, the act will reauthorize U.S. Department of Agriculture educational programs that prepare young people for successful careers in the agriculture and food industry.

“What we’ll be doing is strengthening the pipeline for young people in the ag workforce by funding food and agricultural sciences education,” she said. “It’s another bipartisan bill focusing on agriculture because it is so incredibly important, in particular to Weld County, the entire eighth district and all of Colorado. It is one of our biggest exports and employers.”

The bill reauthorizes USDA funding for Agriculture in the Classroom, which promotes agricultural science literacy state-by-state; secondary education, two-year post-secondary education and Agriculture in the K-12 Classroom Challenge (SPECA) grants, which contain special funding options for K-12 teachers and community colleges; the National Awards Program for Excellence in College and University Teaching in the Food and Agricultural Sciences, which recognizes talented educators who inspire students in agriculture; the Higher Education Challenge or HEC grants program, which awards grants for faculty to develop a creative or non-traditional approach toward addressing local needs that can serve as a model for others.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Caraveo has also worked to support agriculture producers through supporting annual funding for youth leadership initiatives including FFA and 4-H by co-sponsoring the Youth Lead Act; creating a rural crisis hotline tailored for farmers and farm families with her National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act; working to improve access to rural healthcare with the Rural Wellness Act; and building out rural broadband to enable precision agriculture, telemedicine, and distance learning, reversing the brain drain we’ve seen in rural areas with the LAST ACRE Act.

Caraveo said she first learned about the importance of rural mental health support during her time in the state legislature.

“It’s not necessarily about going down to the therapist’s office and or even going to the doctor because people drive by and, as Perry Will from the Western Slope used to tell me, they’ll see your truck and ‘wonder what Perry has going on’,” she said. “This was really an attempt to get resources for the very unique pressures people in the agricultural community have — how unpredictable it is, the fact climate change is affecting it, just that it’s really hard with the margins, and less interest from future generations that make you wonder what will become of the family farm — and taking into account the limited resources in the area.”

She said by providing a dedicated agriculture hotline, resources can exist that include people who understand the challenges unique to agriculture.

“We’re really focusing on everything that helps rural families, ensuring that we have the future of agriculture to maintain that heritage in Colorado that is so important, the need for kids’ understanding where food comes from and how it’s produced, and that there is a future in farming,” she said. “We also want to deal with the workforce shortage. At last count, I think there were 100,000 workers we still need in the ag community and I’m trying to deal with it through the working group we have around H-2a visas and now through these education programs to try to come at it from all directions, so we have a stable workforce, and therefore a stable food supply.”

AG WORKFORCE SHORTAGE

Additionally, the bill promotes a more inclusive agriculture workforce by empowering the secretary of agriculture to award competitive grants to land grant colleges, universities with significant minority enrollments, and other institutions capable of teaching food and agriculture sciences.

At the end of the day, she said, it is not just about nourishing people, but it is about security as well.

America’s agriculture industry is facing a shortage of over 100,000 workers, with fewer young people entering the industry even as older farmers and ranchers begin to age out of the workforce. In a survey of agricultural businesses conducted by Colorado State University, 22 percent of respondents faced challenges in hiring all the workers they needed in recent years. The labor shortage has led to increased operating costs for Colorado farmers, ultimately resulting in higher food prices for hardworking families.

Within the working group she is a part of, she said they are working to finalize recommendations regarding proposed changes to the H-2a program to send to the committee with jurisdiction.

Caraveo said she anticipates a yearlong extension of the farm bill.

“The fairest thing to do is to extend it for a year so people have some predictability around where the funding is going to go, while we finish up with appropriations and the other issues we have that have all been incredibly delayed,” she said. “It gives us more time to makes sure Colorado gets what it needs in the bill itself.”