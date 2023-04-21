Carbon capture and storage project on state ground in Washington County begins sampling process

In Washington County, Colorado, state lease parcels are typically leased by ag producers, hunters, and some oil and gas extraction companies. One particular parcel the company has leased is piquing the interest of landowners whose property lies in the footprint of a planned carbon capture and storage project. The project would ultimately store 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually from Yuma Ethanol, LLC.

Though still in the exploration stage, if the site is deemed appropriate for the project, Carbon America would construct an underground pipeline about 10 miles to the storage location. It has garnered local attention for a number of reasons, the least of which is not the storage location’s site on state-owned land.

John Brown, external relations manager for Carbon America, said the process of determining the suitability of a site is a lengthy project. Essentially, a geologic sampling well will be drilled using a cement and steel casing to go to the final depth of more than 4,000 feet. Water samples, soil samples, core samples of the rock formations, wire line log data to characterize the various formations of the underground geologic formations will all be used to create 3D images which will then be used to validate the suitability of the site.

The proposed site is located within the DJ Basin, which has a long history of oil and gas production. With that production comes a great deal of existing seismic studies that lead Carbon America to anticipate the site, located near County Road 30, will be well-suited to the project. The actual injection zone will be within the sandstone formations where the CO2 can bond to the porous stone and eventually bond to the sandstone. He said the presence of caprock and ceiling layers, both made up of very hard rock, will be used to trap the CO2.

The ethanol plant in Yuma, Colo., would supply Carbon America with CO2. Courtesy photo

The sampling well drilling and data collection is expected to take less than a month on site, with the lion’s share of time — about six months — spent analyzing data. If the site is validated as a good one, Carbon America will then have to secure an injection lease from the local, state and federal entities, as well as the easements, permits and licenses to construct the pipeline. As of press time, the drilling rig is in transport to the site from another site in Weld County. Brown said he anticipates the rig will be assembled and operating early in the week of April 24.

As for the state lease parcel, if construction begins on the site, Brown said it will still be available for grazing if a layered lease is in play.

“We’ll just have a small footprint, less than an acre of the injection well facility and we’ll have fencing and other protection mechanisms for wildlife and cattle grazing,” he said. “We’re years out from having a permitted and approved project so there will be plenty of discussions. Nothing is eminent, we’re at least a year out from any construction.”

The injection well, if it is constructed, is about 8-feet tall and will be too small to see from nearby CR 30.

Brown said there are federal tax credits for capturing and storing CO2. Carbon America is planning to purchase CO2 from the ethanol plant with their compensation coming in the form of tax credit. According to the purchase agreement with the ethanol plant, they will share in some of the tax credit and those credits are also used to compensate landowners who house the pipeline or the storage site, which in this case is the State Land Board. The incentive program is in place for 12 years, so he said at a minimum, they will be capturing through that period. Once injection operations end, the company is required to monitor the storage site for more than a decade to ensure the CO2 is remaining in the intended storage location. If operations end, there is a site closure protocol through the EPA that must be followed. A storage well of this type, he said, is a Class VI well, and with that designation, come the most stringent requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency of any well type. This is all in addition to millions in insurance and bonding, all part of the permitting process.

If and when the pipeline construction process begins, Brown said they intend to hire local contractors when possible.

Writer’s note: next week we’ll share a second article about the leasing particulars and the newly approved carbon storage policy of the state Department of Natural Resources.