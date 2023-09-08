Carbon pipelines heavily scrutinized

I wish I had studied harder in science classes so I could figure out if carbon dioxide pipelines are necessary, safe and worth taking away farmers and rancher’s land.

But I am not even close to being an expert on this issue.

So, as usual, I try to read as much as I can about the topic as I can because many landowners in the path of these pipelines have been worried that companies will use eminent domain to build these pipelines.

According to the Congressional Research Service, “Carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines are essential components of carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems which are proposed to reduce atmospheric emissions of man-made CO2, a greenhouse gas. Approximately 5,000 miles of pipeline already carry CO2 in the United States, primarily linking natural CO2 sources to oil fields where CO2 is used for enhanced oil recovery. However, a much larger pipeline network likely will be needed to meet national goals for greenhouse gas reduction. Developers already are seeking permits for new CO2 pipelines.”

Ethanol plants are attracted to the building of carbon pipelines because they would be eligible for tax breaks of up to $50 per ton of carbon they can sequester.

Successful Farming just ran a story about South Dakota Public Utilities Commission rejecting Navigator CO2’s application for a pipeline permit, which was also rejected in North Dakota. But you can’t always depend on states to do their due diligence in these matters.

The problem is that many people believe that carbon pipelines are false climate solutions, others are worried about the dangers these pipelines could havoc should they rupture or leak. According to an article on the Sierra Club website, which can be found at https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/who-s-afraid-carbon-capture-pipeline-co2-ccs , an accident in Satartia, Miss., proved the risk involved in carbon capture and storage.

According to the story, “First responders initially thought that it might be a leak from a nearby gas pipeline or chlorine from the local water tank. In reality, the source was a girth-weld failure in a 24-inch high-pressure pipeline in the hills above town that carried a mixture of supercritical CO2 and hydrogen sulfide. As the CO2 burst out of the rupture, it converted to gas and pooled in the valley below, displacing ambient oxygen and slowly asphyxiating those at the lowest elevation (similar accidents also occur in businesses, like restaurants , that store CO2 on-site).”

This incident occurred in February of 2020 and didn’t cause any deaths, but 50 residents were hospitalized.

Residents in the path of these pipelines also worry that the carbon dioxide stored underground could seep into and contaminate groundwater.

I also believe pipeline fatigue among landowners is also at work here. Landowners are bombarded with companies wanting to build pipelines across their land. They are also tired of companies threatening them with eminent domain.

As I said earlier, I am not an expert but if I were a landowner, I would definitely bone up on carbon capture pipelines and the rules regarding the building and maintaining these pipelines. And I would hire an attorney if I were confronted by one of these pipeline companies.