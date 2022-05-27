Cargill announces new soybean processing facility in Caruthersville, Mo.

Cargill, a global leader in food production and agricultural services, announced recentlly that it will build a new soybean processing facility near Caruthersville in Pemiscot County, Missouri. When complete, the new facility will be one of Cargill’s largest soy processing facilities in North America and create 45 new high-paying jobs in the region.

“Agriculture is critically important to Missouri, and I’m thrilled to see a leading company like Cargill invest, create jobs, and strengthen this vital sector,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Due to our focus on infrastructure and a skilled workforce, world-class companies are continuing to choose the Show-Me State as a place to grow. We look forward to the positive impact Cargill’s facility will have for farmers and all Missourians in the southeast region.”

“As a first-generation farmer and proud advocate for Missouri agriculture, I’m excited for Cargill’s expansion in Caruthersville,” said Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. “This facility will support family farms and efforts to source more quality products from right here in Missouri. I’m grateful to Cargill and all those who worked together to make this project a reality, and am confident it will benefit Missourians for years to come.”

Cargill’s facility will have an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels as it collects, processes, and distributes soybean-derived protein, oils and soymeal products. The company anticipates breaking ground early next year, with operations beginning in 2026. The 45 new jobs created will pay more than double the county average. When complete, the location will also support growing demand for food, feed and fuel while offering farmers year-round access to grain markets.

“Cargill’s new facility, with its location on the Mississippi river, will operate year-round and provide farmers opportunity to take advantage of increased domestic demand versus relying solely on seasonal exports,” said Tim Coppage, regional commercial lead, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America. “We appreciate the strong support and partnership from state and local leaders, the Department of Economic Development and the Missouri Soybean Association to bring this project to the region to connect growers to markets, create local jobs and support the state’s economic growth.”

With production and distribution operations in 70 countries worldwide, Cargill is the largest private corporation in the nation and a world-leading producer and processor of grains, oilseeds, biofuels, animal nutrition, meat, eggs, poultry and farm risk management services. Cargill has had a presence in Missouri since 1936 and employs nearly 1,200 people across nine locations in the state.

“Agriculture has long been the backbone of the southeast Missouri economy, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see Cargill make this incredible investment in our state,” Maggie Kost, acting director for the Missouri Department of Economic Development said. “As this great American company expands in Missouri, I think they’ll find they are working alongside some of the best farmers in the world. This partnership will not only strengthen the agriculture sector in the region, but it will further cement our state’s role as a leader in the global agriculture arena.”

“This soybean processing facility in southeast Missouri is a major ‘win’ for Missouri farmers, and for farmers in the entire region,” said Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “Missouri is a major soybean producer, with soybean sales as the state’s top cash receipt year after year. I appreciate Cargill and the other partners in this project for providing new market opportunities for farmers to increase their bottom line.”

“Missouri Soybeans is very pleased with the new build of a soybean crush facility in Pemiscot County and the direct impact it will bring to our farmers in Southeast Missouri,” said Gary Wheeler, Missouri Soybeans CEO and executive director. “In an effort to increase opportunities for our growers, Missouri Soybeans has been working collaboratively with several partners for more than two years to achieve this lofty goal and create a needed market for their soybeans. Born and raised in the Bootheel, I know first-hand this is a great opportunity for our soybean farmers and local community.”