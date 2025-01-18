Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 01/11/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Rockville, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
105 coming 2-year-old Angus Bulls averaged $8,166.
Top Bulls:
Lot 8 – $15,000. Loup Valley Regard 3176; DOB: 3/7/23; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260; MGS: Varilek Reliabull 7033 45. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, Kan.
Lot 62 – $13,500. Loup Valley M President 3432; DOB: 4/22/23; Sire: McConnell President 9485; MGS: KR Cash 6260. Sold to Roger Ludeke of Atlanta, Neb.
Lot 74 – $13,000. Loup Valley S Niagara 3347; DOB: 3/29/23; Sire: S Niagara 005; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, Kan.
Lot 10 – $13,000. Loup Valley Regard 318; DOB: 2/21/23; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260; MGS: RB Ten Times 305-3211. Sold to Deric Robbins of Sumner, Neb.
Lot 16 – $13,000. Loup Valley Growth Fund 383; DOB: 2/27/23; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: SAV Ten Speed 3022. Sold to Kyle Sybrant of Bassett, Neb.
- Comments
It was a great mild day to have a sale near Rockville, Neb. After battling bad weather and postponements last year, the Dethlefs’ standing order for good January weather finally came through. There was a large crowd on hand looking to acquire aged Angus bulls. Dethlefs & Sons Angus is one of the premier true two-year-old programs in the state of Nebraska. Congratulations to everyone involved on an outstanding sale.
