YOUR AD HERE »

Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus Annual Production Sale

News |

Gary Dethlefs, right, summarizes the program and thanks everyone for attending.
SaleReport-RFP-012025
  • TFP Rep: Cody Nye
  • Date of Sale: 01/11/2025
  • Location: At the ranch – Rockville, Neb.
  • Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
  • Averages:
    105 coming 2-year-old Angus Bulls averaged $8,166.

    Top Bulls:
    Lot 8 – $15,000. Loup Valley Regard 3176; DOB: 3/7/23; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260; MGS: Varilek Reliabull 7033 45. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, Kan.

    Lot 62 – $13,500. Loup Valley M President 3432; DOB: 4/22/23; Sire: McConnell President 9485; MGS: KR Cash 6260. Sold to Roger Ludeke of Atlanta, Neb.

    Lot 74 – $13,000. Loup Valley S Niagara 3347; DOB: 3/29/23; Sire: S Niagara 005; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, Kan. 

    Lot 10 – $13,000. Loup Valley Regard 318; DOB: 2/21/23; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260; MGS: RB Ten Times 305-3211. Sold to Deric Robbins of Sumner, Neb. 

    Lot 16 – $13,000. Loup Valley Growth Fund 383; DOB: 2/27/23; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund; MGS: SAV Ten Speed 3022. Sold to Kyle Sybrant of Bassett, Neb.
  • Comments
    It was a great mild day to have a sale near Rockville, Neb. After battling bad weather and postponements last year, the Dethlefs’ standing order for good January weather finally came through. There was a large crowd on hand looking to acquire aged Angus bulls. Dethlefs & Sons Angus is one of the premier true two-year-old programs in the state of Nebraska. Congratulations to everyone involved on an outstanding sale.
Gary Dethlefs, right, summarizes the program and thanks everyone for attending.
SaleReport-RFP-012025
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]