CARMSG receives Outstanding Achievement Award for land stewardship

Pictured, left to right: Angela Dwyer, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies; Steve Anderson, Crow Valley Livestock Cooperative; Dana Bowman, Crow Valley Livestock Cooperative; Matt Pollart, CO State Land Board; Terri Schulz, The Nature Conservancy; Annie Overlin, CO State University Ext; Ted Toombs, Environmental Defense Fund; Andy Lawrence, Crow Valley Livestock Cooperative; (Not Pictured: Stephanie Magnuson, USDA‐Forest Service and Rachel Murph, USDA–NRCS)’

Photo courtesy Society for Range management

The Collaborative Adaptive Rangeland Management Stakeholders Group received an Outstanding Achievement Award for Land Stewardship at the Society for Range Management’s 73rd Annual Meeting, Technical Training, and Trade Show in Denver, Febr. 16-20, 2020. The Outstanding Achievement Award is presented by the Society for Range Management to members and other qualified individuals and groups working with rangelands.

The Collaborative Adaptive Rangeland Management Stakeholder Group — comprised of 11 members representing ranchers, conservation/environmental organizations, and land management agencies — is transforming engagement between managers and science, and bridging gaps among diverse interests by engaging in science-based, collaborative management. The group is examining how management-science partnerships can be used in a real-world manner (i.e., at ranch-level scales with manager involvement) to evaluate the effectiveness of adaptive rangeland management for production and conservation goals on semiarid rangelands. Their work takes place in the shortgrass steppe using the USDA Central Plains Experimental Range as a “living laboratory” and translating results to wider management audiences.

The CARM Stakeholder Group’s efforts have advanced our understanding of rangeland stewardship from important social and biophysical perspectives. Specifically, they have co-produced new knowledge about ecosystem processes and functions and about the processes of collaborating for multiple rangeland management objectives. In particular, the CARM Stakeholder Group is examining how rangeland management can be implemented in a manner that responds to current and changing rangeland conditions, incorporates active learning, and makes decisions based on quantitative, repeatable measurements and monitoring data collected at multiple spatial and temporal scales.

The CARM Stakeholder Group received international notoriety this year for management-science collaborations as the foundational example for the G-20 countries sponsored Agroecosystems Living Laboratory. Here the approach is to accelerate the development and adoption of beneficial management practices, which is recognized by the G-20 Agricultural Chief Scientists as an important mechanism for scaling up climate smart technologies.

For their many accomplishments and dedication to range, the Society for Range Management is proud to recognize the Collaborative Adaptive Rangeland Management Stakeholders Group with a 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award for Land Stewardship.