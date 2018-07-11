Casey Donahew and Chancey Williams to Perform at Wyoming State Fair

DOUGLAS, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair announced that Texas music sensation Casey Donahew, presented by Anadarko, will perform live in the Ford Grandstands with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 pm during the 106th Wyoming State Fair.

Casey Donahew has risen from being a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally popular touring act who has racked up 16 No. 1 singles and consistently sells out venues across the country. With eight independent albums released to critical and commercial acclaim, Casey Donahew is a talented and successful performer. His most recent studio album, All Night Party, reached No. 3 on the Billobard Top Country Albums Chart, No. 13 on the Top Album Sales Chart and Top Current Album Sales Chart and No. 40 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

"At the Wyoming State Fair, we strive to bring stars of country music to Wyoming each year and Casey Donahew is one of the best artists in country music," said Wyoming State Fair Director James Goodrich. "Through Anadarko's generous sponsorship, we are excited to host an artist with high energy music, an amazing stage presence, and a personal relationship with his fans during the Wyoming State Fair."

Sharing the stage with Casey Donahew will be Wyoming's own Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. Chancey Williams and his Younger Brothers Band have relentlessly toured the western United States, developing a rabid fan base not seen from the Cowboy State since Chris Ledoux. As the newly crowned Rocky Mountain CMA Entertainer of the Year, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers band's latest album, Rodeo Cold Beer, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Mountain Heatseekers Chart, No. 5 on the Billboard West North Central Heatseekers Chart, and No. 7 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart.

"We are excited to have Casey Donahew and Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band on the Wyoming State Fair Stage this year," said Goodrich. "They both have dedicated fan bases who will pack the grandstands at the State Fair for night of good music and a great show."

Tickets cost $20 and are available now at https://wsf.fairwire.com/ or by calling the Wyoming State Fair office at (307) 358-2398.

For more information about the Wyoming State Fair, please visit http://www.wystatefair.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheWyomingStateFair.