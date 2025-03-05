Cassidy leads senators to introduce trade enforcement bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., led a group of Republican senators to introduce the Prioritizing Offensive Agricultural Disputes and Enforcement Act, which would establish a joint task force on agricultural trade enforcement led by the U.S. Trade Representative.

“The task force will more proactively monitor upcoming Indian and Chinese industrial subsidies, rather than waiting to react after subsidies are in place,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said in a news release.

“The bill will also require the task force to report recommendations to Congress to deal with unfair subsidies they identify, like India dumping shrimp on the U.S. market, driving down income for American fishermen.”