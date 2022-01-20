Castle Rock bull riding event to be held Feb. 12

The wait is nearly over. Presenting the 10th Annual Castle Rock Bull Riding Challenge on Feb 12, 2022. As one of Castle Rock’s premier events, it features two great shows — a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show. Presented by Barnyard Vet & Pet Supply and held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds indoor arena in Castle Rock, Colo. More than 100 bulls will buck and be scored individually even if the rider does not stay on for the required 8 seconds. The owner of the winning bull will be awarded a championship Tres Rios silver buckle. Bull riders are also competing for a trophy buckle. Not to be missed, the mini bulls and young bull riders return to the event in hopes to earn a buckle of their own. Visitors will have an opportunity to gain educational information about bucking bulls, how they are cared for, the equipment used, training and much more. Shopping opportunities are endless with a wide variety of vendors. Entertainment vendors will include a mechanical bull and pony rides. Food concessions are available and parking is free. Come to Castle Rock for great, affordable family fun.