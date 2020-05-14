Catch-a-Calf program will be held despite pandemic
This years Catch-a-Calf program is officially underway. There are 40 youth participants from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming along with 55 supporting sponsors who help guide the kids during the process and pay for the cost of the steers.
Due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions we had to get creative and come up with a new process for getting the kids their steers. Program staff was able to deliver the steers to each state, create a pick-up schedule to ensure there were no crowds or overlap. Staff was able to safely load their steers, give them their handbook, brand/health papers and even some free show supplies — all without the kids getting out of their trucks. Everyone has made it home safely and their projects have officially started.
