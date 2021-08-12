Cattle dog trials at Buffalo Wild West Arena in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Working cattle dogs will take to the Buffalo Bill Wild West Arena this weekend (Aug. 14-15) for the North Platte Summer Shoot Out.

Spectators can watch for free at any time Saturday and Sunday. Dog handlers will meet at 7 a.m. each day with contests in four categories of skill for the handler and their dog: Open, Intermediate, Nursery and Novice.

A Meet & Greet at 6 p.m. Saturday gives an opportunity to interact directly with handlers and their dogs. A “Shoot Out” competition limited to 20 entries begins at 7 p.m.

“The public is invited to see how stock dogs can handle, plus safely and efficiently move cattle in the arena, around obstacles during a timed contest,” said Leighlynn Obermiller, member of the event sponsor, Outback Stock Dog Association.

She also is the coach of the student Stock Dog Team at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Several alumni and current students plan to compete.

“We are expecting some of the top handlers in the Midwest to be here,” Obermiller said. “The trials are sanctioned by the National Cattledog Association and are point-qualifying for nationals next June.”

The Outback Stock Dog Association is a regional membership, led by officers Kelly Popp, Curtis; Eddie Merritt, Wellfleet; Bill Stone, North Platte; and Heather Metz, Laporte, Colo.

Kendra Marxen of Cozad, and Obermiller, are active members of OSDA who compete with stock dogs in regional and national contests.

Initially, they gained their training with stock dogs at NCTA while earning degrees and becoming Licensed Veterinary Technicians.

Information about the Shoot Out is available from Marxen, Obermiller or any OSDA officer, or at the Facebook page of the Outback Stock Dog Association.

The Buffalo Bill Wild West Arena is located near the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.