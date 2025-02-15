Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame announce the 2025 inductees and award winners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame recognized its 2025 inductees and award winners during its 16th annual banquet on Feb. 5, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.

Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame was created to honor the visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry, including helping to improve production practices and celebrate the industry’s rich traditions.

The new inductees, nominated by cattle feeders from across the country, are:

Joe Morgan, CEO of Poky Feeders, based in Scott City, Kan. After joining the company in 1985 as manager, he expanded its capacity from 17,000 head to the current 103,000. Poky also partners on leased feedyards in Kansas and Nebraska and has extensive ranch holdings. He is a longtime member of the Kansas Livestock Association and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, as well as a founding member and current vice chairman of U.S. Premium Beef.





Dan May, along with his brothers, Jim, Tom and Steve, grew their small family farm and 2,500-head feedlot to include numerous farming, feedlot and ranching operations in Colorado, Nebraska and Nevada. Their feeding operations at 4M Feeders in Stratton, Colo.; Herd Co Cattle Company in Bartlett, Neb.; and Magnum Feedyard in Wiggins, Colo., have a one-time capacity of 175,000 head. They produce grain and forage on over 35,000 acres and run 10,000-plus cows/pairs. May markets over 400,000 head of beef cattle yearly and is active in commodity trading.

Tom Jensen is the recipient of the Industry Leadership Award. In 1985, he started a direct agribusiness department at the First National Bank of Omaha, which grew to $2.5 billion in loan commitments by June 2020. He retired that year as the bank’s senior vice president and board of directors member. Jensen has been involved with the Nebraska Cattlemen and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He also has been a guest presenter for agriculture economics classes at multiple universities.

George Littrell Jr., known as “Frank,” is the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award recipient. He has worked for Midwest Feeders, Inc., in Ingalls, Kan., for over 31 years. As the current cattle foreman, he runs a crew of 21 cowboys and two outside processing crews and works weekly with consulting veterinarians. Littrell has been essential in the company’s expansion and is extremely well-versed in cattle health and handling.

“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding members of the cattle feeding industry,” said Dustin Johansen, senior vice president at Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “Their passion and commitment have helped make our country the world’s most efficient producer of safe, quality beef.”

Founding sponsors of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame include Merck Animal Health, Drovers magazine and Osborn Barr Paramore. All ticket sales for this year’s sold-out banquet and corporate sponsorships benefited future initiatives for the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. All funds from tickets purchased by cattle feeders are fully donated to the Hall of Fame. Donations to the Hall of Fame may also be made at cattlefeeders.org .