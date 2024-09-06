Cattle rancher, influencer Kovarik returns to 2024 College Aggies Online program

Nebraska cattle rancher and social media influencer Natalie Kovarik is set to return as a mentor in the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2024 College Aggies Online program. CAO is open to undergraduate, graduate, and pre-professional students as well as collegiate clubs and classes in the U.S. More than $20,000 in scholarship awards is available for participants. Sign up today at https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online-sign-up/ .

CAO connects college students from across the country who are passionate about sharing positive, factual information about animal agriculture. Participants receive nine interactive and educational weeks of content to help them become confident and effective communicators for agriculture with guidance from industry and farmer mentors. Help spread the word about the program by referring a friend to sign up. Referrers must be signed up for the program as well. Each referral will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

“Myths surrounding food and farming are prevalent on college campuses as many students are making their own food purchasing decisions for the first time. Animal rights groups know this and are actively seeking to pressure students to eliminate meat, dairy, poultry, eggs and seafood from their diets,” said Emily Ellis, manager, communications and content, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “College Aggies Online equips students, clubs, and classes with the tools needed to navigate conversations surrounding food and farming to bridge the gap and ensure campus peers can make informed decisions in the grocery store.”

Kovarik is one of several mentors who will provide guidance on engaging with consumers during the program. She is a fourth-generation cattle rancher turned social entrepreneur who weaves western and rural living to feature agriculture in a unique and alluring fashion. She is also the dynamic co-host of the popular podcast Discover Ag. Alongside her husband, Kovarik owns and operates Kovarik Cattle Co, a cow-calf business with a growing registered herd. Through visual storytelling and thought-provoking conversations Kovarik works to bridge the rural/urban gap while empowering farmers and ranchers to amplify their voices and ensure a resilient agriculture legacy for generations to come.

Students interested in networking with industry professionals and learning from successful agriculture influencers while strengthening their communication skills are invited to sign up today . In addition to scholarship awards, the top participants at the conclusion of the program will be invited to attend the Alliance’s 2025 Stakeholders Summit , set for April 30-May 2 in Arlington, Va., for national recognition.

CAO would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including Dairy Management Inc., National Pork Industry Foundation, John K. Vanier Foundation, Institute for Feed Education and Research, Culver Franchising System, Domino’s Pizza LLC, Ohio Poultry Association, and National Chicken Council. To become a sponsor of this year’s program, see the sponsorship opportunities at https://tinyurl.com/44ph9rb7 and contact Logan Hall, director, membership and marketing, at lhall@animalagalliance.org .

Shuman Inducted into National Auction Association Hall of Fame

The National Auction Association announced the induction of Scott H. Shuman, CAI, Eaton, Colo., into its Hall of Fame during the recent NAA Conference & Show held in Pittsburgh, Pa. This prestigious honor acknowledges Shuman’s exceptional contributions and leadership in the auction industry over a career that spans more than 35 years.

When asked why he pursued a career in the auction industry, Scott said, “My grandfather held purebred livestock sales from before I was born. He was not an auctioneer but was a producer. I always loved listening to auctioneers as I grew up. In 1978, my parents took me to Brush, Colo., to hear the World Championship Livestock competition. I met Chuck Cumberlin, Jim Odle, and many others and listened in awe. At the time, I didn’t know I would someday have a career in the auction industry. When I was in high school, I answered an advertisement from an auctioneer looking for help. I caught the bug and went to auction school about one month after graduating high school. I formed my own company and began also working for any auctioneer that would have me.”

As a partner and auctioneer at Hall and Hall Auctions, Scott has demonstrated a profound commitment to the auction profession. His accolades include being crowned the 2014 Colorado State Champion Auctioneer, as well as receiving the NAA’s Auction of the Year awards in 1997, 2002 and 2014. Additionally, Shuman was honored with the esteemed Rose Award from the Certified Auctioneers Institute, reflecting his influence and excellence in the field.

The best advice he has for an aspiring auctioneer: “Find a mentor. The best thing I did in my career was to learn from those that have been there. Auctioneers are very giving people and when I have asked for advice or help I have never been turned down. It is relatively easy to get into the auction business, but it will take a lifetime to learn, which I still do daily. Getting involved with State and National Associations is very important to an auction career. I can’t imagine where I would be without the help and encouragement I have received from my involvement.”

Scott resides in Eaton with his wife Krista and they have three children and two grandchildren. When he’s not busy with auctions, the Shuman family enjoys snow skiing and cheering on the Denver Broncos. Scott shared that he is able to work with his wife daily — which is one way he is able to have a good work/life balance.

“Rather than balancing more time together the challenge becomes separating work from our home life. She and I are very cognizant of that and work to have that balance. Our youngest daughter has her own auction business as well. All of our children have grown up understanding the challenges of juggling travel schedules, auctions and quality time.”

The National Auction Association Hall of Fame, established in 1961, honors the leaders who have shaped the auction industry. Bronze-etched portrait plaques of Hall of Fame inductees are displayed in the National Auction Museum at the NAA headquarters in Overland Park, Kan., celebrating their lasting legacy.

“I have worked alongside and learned from many of those that have previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame. When my name was called I was completely caught off guard. I have held those members in high esteem so my first thought was I’m not worthy, my second thought was how could my wife have kept this from me for an entire year. It is a great honor that I am very proud of. The truth is there are auctioneers all across the country that do the same thing I do. They get up and try to make a difference in the world. We are blessed to be in an industry that allows us to help people on a daily basis and get paid at the same time. There are so many that deserve the same recognition. I am just proud to be a part of it.”