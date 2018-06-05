Cattle rustling ring busted

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three people are accused of stealing livestock valued at more than $1 million dollars from four Louisiana livestock markets.

In Allen Parish, 68-year-old Ricky Thompson and 69-year-old Wanda Thompson of Pitkin, La., are charged with six counts of theft of property having a value of $25,000 or more.

Ricky and Wanda Thompson turned themselves in to the Allen Parish Jail June 1, following a grand jury indictment.

Thirty-nine year old Justin Thompson, who is the son of Ricky and Wanda Thompson, has not turned himself in at this time.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Brand Commission say the thefts occurred between August – October 2017. This initial indictment involves a livestock market in Allen Parish.

Louisiana has eight public livestock markets where producers can sell their livestock. Investigators say four of the eight livestock markets were targeted by the Thompsons.

"The bottom line is — the cattle producers were protected and received their money from the sale barn. However, the Thompson's never compensated the sale barn so these businesses suffered significant financial losses," said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

If convicted, the Thompson's face extensive jail time. Bond was set at $60,000 each. Ricky and Wanda Thompson bonded out of Allen Parish Jail this afternoon. Investigators say they will be taken to Avoyelles Parish where they face the same charges.

Additional warrants have been issued in East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes where the other livestock markets are located.