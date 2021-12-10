CattleFax family mourns loss of Thorpe

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — CattleFax is mourning the loss of Topper Thorpe of Gila, N.M., who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Thorpe moved to Denver in 1968 to work for CattleFax as one of the first two employees of the startup company. He worked as CattleFax’s general manager/CEO for more than 30 years, during which time CattleFax grew to become the nation’s premier market information, analysis, research, and education service owned by cattle producers and feeders.

“Topper was an incredible friend and mentor and his visionary leadership helped shape the beef and cattle industry,” said Randy Blach, CattleFax CEO.

Thorpe helped pioneer a database of information designed to help CattleFax members make market-based decisions for their operations by providing more accurate, and timely, industry-wide forecasting tools than were available anywhere else. He spent years traveling across the country speaking to cattle producers, feeders and associations sharing information and forecasts about the cattle market. He became known for giving detailed speeches about the market without using any notes and in a way that was straightforward and easy to understand.

After retiring from CattleFax, Thorpe spent his time farming and serving his community. He volunteered tirelessly for 20 years to ensure that water rights for agricultural and local entities were allowed to be put to beneficial use and protected for future generations, specifically for the Gila/San Francisco water system and throughout the state of New Mexico. Thorpe was appointed as a commissioner on the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission, and during the years he served on this commission, strived to be the voice for agriculture and local entities in New Mexico.

Thorpe was a man of unwavering integrity, with the highest of expectations for excellence in all he did. He was patriot and a staunch believer and defender of the freedoms his beloved United States offered. Thorpe spent a lifetime passionately supporting and protecting agriculture, serving his communities, and serving God.

“Topper was well respected in the community and will be greatly missed,” said Blach.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the following:

National Cattlemen’s Foundation for the Topper Thorpe Memorial Fund

9110 East Nichols Ave., Suite 300

Centennial, CO, 80112

http://www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org/in-memoriam

Donations will fund the Topper Thorpe Mentor Scholarship, an annual award for full-time junior, senior or graduate-level students studying ag economics, ag business, ag finance, ag marketing or animal science.