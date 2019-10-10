Cattlemen participate in White House event spotlighting federal overreach

WASHINGTON – Two members of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on Oct. 9 joined President Trump at a White House event spotlighting past federal overreach by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency. During the event, the president signed two Executive Orders that will provide more clarity and transparency to often-daunting and complicated federal regulatory processes.

“Today’s event at the White House demonstrates the effectiveness of our association’s efforts in having meaningful and lasting positive impacts on regulation reforms that benefit our industry, rural communities and family ranching operations,” said Nevada public lands rancher J.J. Goicoechea, who participated in the West Wing event. “We stand ready and committed to further assist President Trump’s administration in further improvements.”

Another NCBA member and public lands rancher who participated in today’s event is Kevin Lunny of Point Reyes, California. Lunny was the owner of the Drakes Bay Oyster Company, which was forced to close in 2015 after a years-long battle with the National Park Service, Interior Department, and radical environmental groups that attracted national attention and outrage.

“As cattle producers we’re humbled to have the opportunity to advocate for our industry at the highest levels,” Lunny said. “We applaud this administration for finally giving ranching families a voice, and look forward to working with the President to find solutions to these challenges.”

NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane echoed Goicoechea’s and Lunny’s comments.

“Time and time again over the past three years, this Administration has proven its commitment to regulatory relief and reform for agricultural producers,” Lane said. “Washington needs to help our producers succeed and continue to help feed the world – not actively try to put them out of business. The Trump Administration understands that, and we look forward to continuing our work with them toward that goal.”

