Cattlemen praise congressional resolution supporting Beef Checkoff

Cattle industry leaders on Thursday, July 13, praised the introduction of a bipartisan congressional resolution recognizing the importance of commodity checkoff programs, including the Beef Checkoff.

“As a cattle producer who invests in the Beef Checkoff, I know how important this program is to the continued success of America’s cattlemen and cattlewomen. The Beef Checkoff was created by cattle producers, is run by cattle producers, and provides immense benefit to cattle producers,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “I am proud of Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., for leading this resolution and standing with cattle producers to recognize the importance of checkoff programs. I hope more members of congress listen to farmers and ranchers and reject animal rights activist-led proposals like the OFF Act that undermine producer control of checkoffs.”

Every time cattle are sold in the U.S., $1 from the sale goes to support the Beef Checkoff. These investments are collected by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, a producer-led organization overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Each year, industry organizations, research institutions and land grant universities develop proposals focused on strengthening beef demand through research, consumer education, marketing and promotion efforts. The cattlemen and cattlewomen that volunteer their time to serve on the beef board, as appointed by the secretary of agriculture, determine which proposals to fund. The organizations that receive funding become contractors to the Beef Checkoff and undergo regular audits to ensure the judicious use of producer dollars and compliance to the program.

“The Beef Checkoff might be most well-known for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. campaign, but the checkoff’s benefits go far beyond advertising. Checkoff-funded programs have led to the development of new cuts of beef and strengthened consumer trust in the cattle industry’s animal welfare and sustainability,” said NCBA Policy Division Chairman Gene Copenhaver, a Virginia cattle producer. “The checkoff has made sure that beef is at the center of Americans’ dinner plates for generations while providing a strong return on investment to cattle producers. I am proud to pay into the checkoff and know that this collective effort does way more for my operation and this industry than I could do own my own.”

View the resolution at https://mcusercontent.com/3ac0220907d479b33ff07dbbc/files/e1196809-7130-c449-d6cb-63e4f80f160a/Checkoff_House_Resolution.pdf .