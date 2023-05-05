Cattlemen soak up the sun and education together

The National Angus Tour is often the highlight of Angus Convention for many. Seeing cattle in different areas of the country showcases the versatility of the Angus breed. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Angus-RFP-050823

Angus Convention offers Florida tour options

Combining business with pleasure usually makes everything more enjoyable. Make plans to attend the 2023 Angus Convention in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 3 to 6 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. The convention features all the regular highlights including beef-industry education, networking and American Angus Association business. But this year’s location makes the event the perfect place to bring along family to enjoy the attractions of the Sunshine State. Plan now to include everyone in the trip and take in the fun of the tours.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Kennedy Space Center: Highlighting the journey of discovery and history-making achievements, participants will travel to the headquarters of modern exploration at Cape Canaveral, the home of the Kennedy Space Center. A behind the gates, bus tour to the Apollo/Saturn V Center showcases historic space exploration along with details of day-to-day Kennedy Space Center operations. This tour lasts approximately seven hours and includes admission, all films and shows, a meal voucher and bus transportation from the headquarters hotel.

Gatorland and Ziplining: No visit to Orlando is complete without a stop at this classic attraction, but instead of a leisurely stroll, participants will soar over the Floridian treetops while looking for reptiles gathered below. Take in a one-of-a-kind reptilian show and swamp walk to see Florida’s native creatures. This tour lasts five hours and includes admission to Gatorland, lunch and transportation from the headquarters hotel.

Friday, Nov. 3

National Angus Tour: An annual tradition for many breeders, this year’s tour includes Deseret Ranch and Kempfer Cattle Company. Deseret uses a three-way rotational breeding system with Angus, Brahman, Simmental, Red Poll and South Devon to maximize the adaptability to Florida’s sub-tropical climate. Kempfer Cattle Company consists of three separate commercial herds of Brahman, Angus and Shorthorn, but all with Brahman influence to fit in the environment. This tour lasts approximately seven hours and includes the tour, lunch and bus transportation from the headquarters hotel.

Beef Blitz: One of the most popular tours every year, the Beef Blitz provides attendees a closer look at how beef makes its way to consumers. See how the quality of Angus beef that starts at the ranch adds value to users further down the supply chain. Get an inside look at Certified Angus Beef brand licensees and how they leverage the logo for more customer loyalty. The Beef Blitz lasts approximately seven hours and includes the tour, lunch and bus transportation from the headquarters hotel.

Wild Florida: Leave the horses at home and join this tour to take an hour-long airboat ride through an undeveloped area, beginning with exploring a lush nature preserve. Following the airboat tour where local inhabitants will be visible from the shoreline, participants will get up close with a gator during an expert-led Gator Demo. This tour lasts approximately six hours and includes the narrated airboat excursion, park admission, Gator Demo, souvenir photo with an alligator, lunch and bus transportation from the headquarters hotel.

In addition to the organized tours, Disney World and Universal Studios are just minutes from the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. Anyone attending can coordinate visits to the theme parks by visiting: http://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/park-tickets .

Spots on tours are limited, so those who wish to attend should book early, when registration for the convention opens on July 1. All reservations for tours and hotels can be made through registration for the convention on the convention website. Attendees can visit AngusConvention.com and sign up for the convention newsletter to stay up to date as more details are released.