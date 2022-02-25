Cattlemen’s Beef Board releases 2021 Annual Report

DENVER — The Cattlemen’s Beef Board has released its official 2021 Annual Report. Visitors to the CBB’s website can view specific sections of the report online or download the full report as a PDF at https://www.beefboard.org/2021-annual-report/ .

The 2021 CBB Annual Report includes information about projects and results within each of the organization’s program areas: promotion, foreign marketing, consumer information, industry information, research and producer communications. The report also contains a financial statement of assets, liabilities and net assets from Sept. 30, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

“Compiling our annual report is an opportunity for us to examine what the Beef Checkoff and its contractors accomplished during the previous fiscal year and consider what we should focus on in the future,” said Greg Hanes, CBB CEO. “It’s also another example of the Checkoff’s ongoing efforts to be more transparent with the producers who invest in our programs. We want them to know how their dollars are making a difference.”

Highlights within the 2021 CBB Annual Report include:

Fifteen million views of the Beef in the Early Years educational content encouraging parents to consider beef as a first food for their children.

A 20 percent increase in export value compared to the previous record pace established in 2018.

Incremental beef sales of 1.5 million accomplished through a partnership with retailer Sam’s Club designed to increase online beef purchases.

A 27.8 percent increase in producer subscriptions to the CBB’s newsletter, The Drive, both in print and online.

“The CBB shares the information within the annual report to solicit feedback and encourage producer involvement,” Hanes said. “The Beef Checkoff is an industry-wide initiative, and it has the greatest impact when all stakeholders work together. We’re looking forward to even more collaboration and success throughout 2022.”

For more information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the Beef Checkoff, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com. To learn more about Beef Checkoff programs and initiatives, subscribe to The Drive print or e-newsletter or watch the latest episode of the new video series The Drive in Five.