Cattlewomen focus on preserving history, ag education

After reading in The Fence Post that I had moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., I got an invitation from Carole Goertz to attend the monthly meeting of the Laramie County Cattlewomen’s meeting.

I was thrilled to get the invitation and was glad that I attended the meeting that was held on Feb. 24 at the Red Lion Inn.

I must admit, I’ve been to many farm organization meetings over my nearly 40-year career in journalism, but I had never been to a cattlewomen’s meeting.

What I discovered was that these women are dedicated to preserving the history of farming and ranching in Laramie County, educating young people about the agriculture industry, and putting their money towards these efforts. I’m sure they have many other interests, but these were the ones that were discussed at the meeting I attended.

One of the items discussed at the meeting was the napkins the cattlewomen have been providing for more than 30 years that feature ranch brands from the county. The napkins are popular because it is a part of the county’s history. Although the group has had some difficulty finding a printer, the thought of discontinuing the brand napkins was not something they envisioned.

This may seem like a small matter, but brands are a huge part of ranching history and if the cattlewomen didn’t preserve that history, it begs the question of who would?

Several topics focused on ag education took up a lion’s share of the meeting.

In fact, the Cheyenne East High School FFA debate team was invited to the meeting to practice their glyphosate debate that they will be performing at the state competition.

Their presentation was well-received by the audience as it was obvious the students were well-versed in the subject matter and confidently answered several questions from their audience.

I was totally impressed, and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Although, in my day, girls were not allowed to join the Future Farmers of America, many of us were involved in 4-H. Although it doesn’t compare apples to oranges to a debate, I did do a demonstration on making meatloaf during my 4-H career. I was and still am a terrible public speaker and, frankly, it scares me to death. But I decided I was going to participate in the meatloaf demonstration hoping it would cure my fear of public speaking. Unfortunately, after completing my demonstration — in front of peers and judges — I still had three meatloaf ingredients left. So, I just cleaned up my meatloaf mess and decided public speaking wasn’t for me and, come to find out, neither is cooking.

So, as I watched the debaters, I was totally in awe of their poise and confidence.

Ag In the Classroom, scholarships, collecting books to sell and making donations for the Old West Museum in Cheyenne were also discussed.

And we took a group photo which included the debate team members Cooper Miller, Brendan Hagy, Alex Micheli, Colton Schick, Hannah Schick, Danielle Mehtala, and Emily Shuck.

Thanks ladies for having me.