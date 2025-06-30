Cavanaugh receives the ACTEN New Teacher of the Year award

Reagan Cavanaugh, assistant professor of agribusiness at NCTA, receives ACTEN New Teacher of the Year award. Courtesy photo

Reagan Cavanaugh has been recognized as the Association for Career and Technical Education New Teacher of the Year. ACTE and ACTEN Member Awards recognize excellence and dedication within the field of career and technical education among ACTE members. Recipients of these awards are exceptional individuals who have contributed to the success of career and technical education through the quality of their work and their involvement in the CTE community.

Cavanaugh earned her M.S. in agricultural communications with an international marketing emphasis from Oklahoma State University, where her research on transformative learning approaches in digital media education earned recognition at the 2024 National Agricultural Communications Symposium. Since joining NCTA, she has worked to expand student opportunities, contributing to triple enrollment in the Women in Agriculture club, establishing after-hours review sessions, and coaching both agribusiness and agricultural communications teams for national competitions. Currently pursuing her MBA while teaching full-time, she models the commitment to lifelong learning she hopes to instill in her students.

‘LIGHTBULB MOMENTS’

Cavanaugh’s vision centers on strengthening rural America through quality education. This mission drives her to continually develop teaching approaches that bridge traditional agricultural knowledge with contemporary business practices. She finds her greatest joy in witnessing students’ “lightbulb moments” and helping them discover their passion for agriculture, making each day in the classroom an opportunity to impact the future of agricultural education.

ACTEN is the professional association for career and technical educators in Nebraska. Established in 1946, ACTEN has some 400 members across Nebraska including teachers, administrators, teacher educators, career counselors, teacher candidates, business partners and other professionals who support or advocate for career and technical education.

ACTEN is affiliated with the Association for Career and Technical Education , the national association for career and technical educators. ACTE is the largest national education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for careers.