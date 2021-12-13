CAWG to offer scholarships in 2022

The Colorado Association of Wheat Growers will award two $1,000 scholarships in 2022.

One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who plans to attend an accredited college, university, junior college or community college. The student must enter college the same year as their graduation from high school.

The second scholarship is the Larry K. Haynes CAWG Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student who is attending an accredited college, university, junior college or community college.

The applicants’ parents, grandparents, or legal guardians must be current or new members of CAWG or the applicant must be nominated by a current member of CAWG. Students intending to major in agriculture related fields are strongly urged to apply. The scholarships will be one-year, non-renewable awards.

Those interested in applying may download a copy of the application by visiting the scholarship webpage at https://coloradowheat.org/10231 . Applicants must fill out and return the CAWG scholarship form no later than March 25, 2022.

Last year’s scholarship winners were Dustin Anderson of Haxtun and Andrea Kuntz of Yuma.