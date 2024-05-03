CBC board announces Moore as vice president of operations

The Colorado Beef Council announces the promotion of Julie Moore to vice president of operations. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry, with 27 years of dedicated service to the Colorado Beef Council.

In her position as the director of nutrition and education, Moore has been responsible for facilitating consumer information, education, health professionals and retail relationships. Aside from her critical roles and responsibilities, she has been instrumental to the organization’s success in many ways. Her reliability and leadership has served as a steady source of continuity for the Beef Council through new board appointments, leadership changes and an ever-evolving industry. Moore will bring these same qualities and experiences into her new role overseeing and optimizing the operations of the organization.

As a Nebraska native, Moore grew up on a diversified farming and ranching operation. This fostered her love and passion for the industry that she has served for so long. Moore received a BS in food science and technology and human nutrition and food services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Shortly thereafter she attended Colorado State University and received her MS in meat science. She then worked for a Burger King beef patty supplier before beginning her career at CBC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie into her new role as vice president of operations,” said Sue Link, vice chair of the Colorado Beef Council, “we are confident that she will hit the ground running in her new position and continue to move the needle forward for the Colorado beef industry as she has for many years.”

CBC is excited to create this new role for Moore. In this position, she will oversee the day-to-day operations, ensure adherence to all policies and procedures, and ensure compliance with the Beef Checkoff Act and Order. Her expertise and tenure will help to elevate CBC’s programs to build demand for beef. Moore started her new role on May 1, 2024. For more information on the Colorado Beef Council and its initiatives, please visit cobeef.com .

UW Extension welcomes Marney as director

The University of Wyoming welcomes Mandy Marney as director of UW Extension and associate dean of the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.

Marney joined UW Extension in 2020 as associate director and was named senior associate director in 2022. She assumed her new role on April 29.

“I am pleased that Dr. Mandy Marney will join the leadership team of our college as an associate dean and the director of UW Extension,” said Kelly Crane, interim dean of the college. “In her prior roles at UW, Mandy has clearly demonstrated her leadership capacity through innovation, collaboration and a dedication to ensuring UW Extension is responsive to the needs of Wyoming communities.”

As senior associate director, Marney has helped oversee extension programming across the state, with an emphasis on 4-H and community vitality and health. Throughout her tenure at UW, she has supported county and statewide initiatives addressing community well-being, mental and physical health and youth leadership.

“I am deeply honored to accept the position of associate dean and director,” Marney said. “I am excited about serving the organization in this new role, working with college leadership, the extension administration team and our field faculty to make positive differences in the lives of Wyoming residents.”

Marney also looks forward to building relationships with stakeholders and partners on a regional scale. In 2023, she helped launch the Western Region Mental Health and Nutrition Network, bringing together researchers and professionals to address widespread challenges related to nutrition, food security and mental health.

Marney’s interdisciplinary approach to community outreach stems both from her academic background and her experience as an educator and administrator at several land-grant universities.

Prior to joining UW Extension, Marney served as district director at Kansas State University Research and Extension. She also held several positions at the University of Missouri Extension, including extension associate in bioengineering, agriculture preparedness specialist and community development specialist.

As a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia, Marney earned a B.S. in agricultural journalism, followed by a master’s in environment and behavior and a Ph.D. in human environmental sciences. From 2007 to 2016, she served as a program director for the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station.

Marney can be contacted at amarney@uwyo.edu . To learn more about UW Extension programming, visit http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call (307) 766-5124.