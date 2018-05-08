CBO publishes detailed farm bill analysis

The Congressional Budget Office has published a detailed analysis of each title of the farm bill the House Agriculture Committee passed with Republican-only votes.

In its analysis of the controversial nutrition title, CBO "estimates that this provision would reduce spending on benefits by $9.2 billion over the 2019-2028 period because it would cause some people to lose eligibility."

"The federal government's administrative costs for this provision would increase by $7.7 billion over the same period, CBO estimates, mostly to 11 fund training. Under this provision, SNAP spending would decline, on net, by $1.5 billion over the 2019-2028 period," the report says.

CBO also said it expects that states would not be able to offer training to all eligible recipients when the work requirement takes effect in 2021, or even by the end of 2028.

Although each state currently operates employment and training programs for SNAP recipients, the scope of those programs varies widely, and CBO expects that offering training services to all eligible recipients "would require many states to expand their programs substantially," the report said.

CBO's analysis of other titles was relatively short.